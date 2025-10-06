Task season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Who is the mole within the Task Force?

Task, Season 1 Episode 5, 'Vagrants,' revealed the person who was passing on the confidential information to the Dark Hearts. Along with that, multiple events unfolded in the fifth episode, with every step moving towards the closure of the case.

What started as just a drug robbery turned into something that has left Robbie getting trapped in the mess all over again.

The episode begins with Robbie heading to Ray’s place to find out where Cliff is. Shelly, Ray’s wife, tells him that Ray is under the custody of the FBI, making Robbie wonder who the person was who texted Cliff to reach the meeting point.

Well, he didn’t know till then that it was Jayson who killed Cliff and was assuming it to be the authorities, pretending to be Ray.

Meanwhile, Aleah informs Tom that the forensic team had retrieved Meave Prendergrast’s DNA from the bucket that Sam took with him to release the fish.

The eyewitness, Alex, who saw Sam near the river, helps authorities to create a sketch of Robbie. Grasso gets an update about Bartosz, the guy Robbie and Cliff met at the truck depot, which means that even if Robbie manages to sell the drugs, escaping the town won’t be easy.

Well, to answer the titular question of who is the mole within the Task Force?

It’s Anthony Grasso, the one who is working with the Drak Hearts and even passed on the evidence (Ray’s phone) to Jayson, the night Cliff was murdered.

The reason why he is betraying Tom and his connection to the motorcycle gang will be revealed soon.

Eryn gets killed in Task, season 1, episode 5

Meave’s information made Tom link her to Billy’s case, which was reported years ago when he went missing. He decides to meet Meave.

Meanwhile, Perry arrives at Robbie’s place after he connected the link that someone from the Prendergrast family is seeking revenge for Billy’s death.

After a little chat with Meave, Perry notices a photo of Cliff and Robbie attached to the fridge, making him more sure about Robbie’s connection to the drug house robbery.

Perry, too, has doubts about Eryn being the mole in Dark Hearts as he learn that she was involved with Billy, but got beaten to death by Jayson when he learned about their relationship, thereby helping the crew rob their drugs as a revenge.

To keep an eye on her, he keeps a tracker in her car. Robbie meets Eryn in the woods and informs her that Cliff is missing and may be arrested by the FBI.

Eryn tells him that it was Jayson who kidnapped Cliff, as his clothes were covered with blood this morning. Perry gets an update about Eryn’s location and drives there to catch them.

As soon as he reached, he saw Robbie leaving, but didn’t chase him. He went after Eryn first.

Eryn started to run after seeing Perry, but amidst the chase, Perry accidentally killed her by drowning her in the river.

Jayson has now been looking for Eryn, but Perry has not revealed to him that she has died.

Tom drives to the Prendergrast house to meet Meave in Task season 1 episode 5

Meave has left home after Perry’s visit with Sam to make things right and let the FBI know about Sam. She asked her friend to look after Robbie’s kids.

Meanwhile, Anthony Grasso arrives to meet Jayson, and he gives Grasso back Ray’s phone, which they used to switch the meeting point and kidnap Cliff before the authorities could arrest him.

Jayson informs that they got Cliff, but didn't get the bag of fentanyl yet.

Jayson receives a call from Freddy, who reports that Robbie has arrived to meet him for the drug deal and is informed of the address where they are supposed to meet.

Jayson tells Grasso about Robbie Prendergrast and immediately realizes that Tom is heading to Robbie’s place to meet Meave after hearing ‘’Prendergrast.’’ By the time Jayson texts Tom, he has already reached there.

Instead of Meave, he sees Robbie at his house. He pretends like a normal cop and informs Grasso to bring the backup.

Meanwhile, Tom gets the image of the sketch, which makes it clear that Robbie is the one who kidnapped Sam and is the third member of the drug robbery crew.

Within a second, Robbie puts Tom at gunpoint and makes him drive to the spot where he and Freddy are supposed to meet for the drug deal.

However, he made him step out of the car in the middle, and he headed to the Bushkill all alone.

Tom calls his kids first and then calls Kathleen to let her know that he is safe. Kathleen and the task force head to pick up Tom and follow Robbie’s car through the satellite.

On the other hand, Dark Hearts have also been tipped off by Freddy about the location, and they’re now on their way to Bushkill, too.

Grasso texted Jayson that the FBI is going to be there too, but everyone is now heading to Bushkill. Meave is at the FBI office, who came in all by herself to confess the truth.

Eryn is dead, and once Jayson learns about it, it's going to make things messier between the two.

Task season 1 episode 5 concludes with a tense standoff between Tom and Robbie, both pointing guns at each other.

Just as the situation reaches its peak, Dark Hearts are shown to be closing in on the location as well. The episode leaves viewers on a cliffhanger, keeping everyone guessing whether Robbie will surrender to Tom, fight his way out, or somehow escape the combined threat of the Task Force and Dark Hearts.