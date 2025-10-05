What time does Task season 1 episode 5 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

HBO’s miniseries, Task, Season 1, Episode 5, is set to premiere on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The previous episode, All Roads, turned the tables for Robbie as Cliff died at the hands of the Drak Hearts, making him the sole survivor of the drug robbery team.

The next few episodes will put him to the ultimate test as he faces deadly threats head-on. First, he needs to look for a way to move the bag of fentanyl out of the town and get the money for his family. Second, Tom has now got a tip-off from Aleah that Sam was seen at the truck depot. She got the information when the local police investigated the man whom Robbie had beaten up for suspecting him of not being Sam’s father.

Tom and his force will now figure out that Robbie has been planning to escape the country by getting into the cargo trucks that cross the border for transportation. Through the stranger’s phone, they now have Sam’s photo with a blurry picture of Robbie, hinting that his identity is not going to stay hidden anymore.

Third, fans are expecting the Task Force's mole, who is not only leaking internal information but also passing on major evidence, to finally be revealed. In the last episode, we saw that Jayson had Ray’s phone, through which they changed the meeting point's location and trapped Cliff before the authorities could arrive.

Threats don’t stop here. The motorcycle gang, Dark Hearts’ member, Perry, has now learned that the gun with which their members were killed during the night of the robbery was Bill’s. He has found Bill’s photo with Meave standing right next to him, and the gun in the holster matches the identity of the weapon that they retrieved from Cliff’s car.

Perry will now target Meave to reach Robbie. The promo of Task, season 1, episode 5 sees Perry arriving at Robbie’s place; meanwhile, a tense face-off between Tom and Robbie is about to happen.

The promo heard the voiceover in which Aleah says: ‘’Grasso was supposed to meet Tom. He thinks he is missing.’’ Well, this could be a sign that Grasso is the mole from Tom’s team, who is now trying to escape as the stakes are getting higher. It’s a deadly chase to see who will get to Robbie first: Dark Hearts or Tom.

Release date of the Task season 1 episode 5

Task episode 5, "Vagrants," is set to be released on October 5, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at the usual 9 p.m. ET time slot. The show drops at different times worldwide. Check the table below for the release timings of Task Season 1, Episode 5, in your region.

Region Release date Time Pacific Time (PT) October 5, 2025 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) October 5, 2025 9:00 p.m. UK (BST) October 5, 2025 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) October 5, 2025 3:00 p.m. India (IST) October 5, 2025 6:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) October 5, 2025 11:00 p.m.

How many episodes are there in Task?

Created by Brad Ingelsby, this miniseries consists of 7 episodes. The season is now down to its final three episodes, with all remaining episodes available to stream on HBO Max.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Task

Episode number Title Release date 1 Crossings September 7, 2025 2 Family Statements September 14, 2025 3 Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness September 21, 2025 4 All Roads September 28, 2025 5 Vagrants October 5, 2025 6 Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River October 12, 2025 7 A Still Small Voice October 19, 2025

The synopsis of the fifth episode reads: