Sister Wives Season 20 episode 2 recap: Zoom call exposes tension in family land sale

Sister Wives star Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

In the second episode of Sister Wives season 20, a Zoom call between Janelle Brown and Meri Brown highlighted tension surrounding the sale of their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle initiated the call, stating that Kody Brown did not want to speak with Meri directly about the sale. Meri questioned why Kody would not contact her, labeling it as “chicken s***.”

Both women discussed Kody’s actions and communication regarding the property, emphasizing the need for all involved parties to participate in decisions. The episode documented their interactions without including additional commentary.

Episode 2 highlights from Sister Wives Season 20

Janelle and Meri discuss Kody’s role

During the conversation, Janelle explained that Kody had not contacted Meri directly. Meri described his behavior as uncooperative. Janelle and Meri also referenced Kody’s current wife, Robyn Brown, in their discussion.

Janelle repeated comments that Kody had made about Robyn being “shy and pretty” and noted that the description reflected his preferences. Both women reflected on their past marriages to Kody, with Janelle noting her own personality traits during her marriage.

Meri complimented Janelle's statement with a brief response concerning Kody's preferences and then, by mutual agreement, kept talking about the need to inform each other about the sale of the property.

Kody later addressed the situation on camera, stating he had unintentionally upset both Janelle and Meri. He explained that he was unsure how to handle the situation and described his initial approach to communication with Meri.

Kody mentioned that he had decided to sell the property and take it to divorce in such a way that the two ex-wives would get the money equally. He was very puzzled, however, why their talk had gotten so angry.

Property sale and legal considerations

The episode clarified that Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown were spiritually married to Kody at the time of their respective splits, meaning they do not have legal claims to his assets.

Kody, however, had placed their names on portions of the Arizona property. The conversation included references to Christine signing over her stake in the land following her divorce in 2021.

Both Janelle and Meri acknowledged that the sale of Coyote Pass would provide a financial resolution for the former spouses.

Meri emphasized the importance of including all family members in discussions about the property, noting that Kody had put Janelle “in the middle.”

Janelle stated she invited Kody to join the conversation, but that he declined. Both women reiterated that they were not seeking to involve Kody beyond the necessary discussions for the property sale.

Resolution and next steps

The Zoom call concluded with Janelle and Meri agreeing on the need for a transparent process regarding the property. Janelle described the property sale as a “parting gift” following the previous transfers of interest from other former spouses.

Meri confirmed that the arrangement allowed for the distribution of shares from the sale. The episode concluded without additional conflict, documenting the coordination necessary to complete the transaction.

Multiple outlets reported that the Coyote Pass property, purchased in 2018, was sold for $1.5 million. The episode primarily focused on the communications between Janelle and Meri and their efforts to manage the family land sale, highlighting the steps required to ensure proper distribution of property interests among the former spouses.

Stay tuned for more updates.