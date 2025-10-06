"Please stop with the death threats": Love Is Blind star Kacie McIntosh reacts to online hate

Kacie and Patrick from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 star Kacie McIntosh is upset about the online hate and backlash she has been facing since the series aired on October 1, 2025.

On October 4, 2025, she shared a post via her Instagram Stories, in which she wrote:



“I understand I have made mistakes during my time on LiB (Love Is Blind). However, there is far more to the heavily edited story than what is being aired, and I hope I can share my side soon.”



She continued:



“In the meantime, please leave my friends and family out of this negativity as they did not choose to be in this experiment. I did. And please stop with the death threats. [My cat] Chardonnay needs a mom.”



Kacie got engaged to Patrick Suzuki during her time on the Netflix series. While all seemed to be going well, Kacie came to the realization that she could no longer continue participating in the show.

Consequently, she conveyed the news to Patrick, despite proclaiming her love to him.

She ended their engagement hours after meeting him in person. However, she did not explicitly end things with Patrick.

Instead, she hugged and kissed him, saying she had to go home. It left Patrick confused and fans enraged, as they flooded X with criticism over her behavior.

Love Is Blind Season 9 star Patrick addresses fan hate directed at Kacie







During the intensely emotional encounter with Patrick in episode 6 of Love Is Blind, Kacie told the cameras that Patrick deserved to be with someone “better” than her.

She clarified that her decision was not based on his appearance because she believed he was “not a bad-looking guy.” However, Kacie admitted that she was not “obsessed with him.”

As a result, she wanted him to be with someone who would treat him better.

In another conversation with the producers, Kacie explained that she had a change of heart and did not want to go to Mexico for the romantic retreat because she knew her attraction to him would not grow.



“I just, unfortunately, don’t think that my attraction to him is gonna grow that much, and it sucks,” she said.



Kacie further stated that it would be unfair to take Patrick to Mexico only to tell him that she could not “get there with him.”

Patrick, in a separate confessional, noted that he still planned to date Kacie after returning to Denver.



“I think we’ll probably take it slow with her moving forward, but she says she still loves me. I think she’s pretty genuine. I don’t think she’s gaslighting, you can tell we’re attracted to each other,” he said.



However, in the following scene, he asked producers for clarification as to why Kacie wanted to go home, thus proving his confusion.

Since the first batch of episodes aired, Patrick also addressed the backlash directed at Kacie.

On Saturday, he posted a message on his Instagram Stories, in which he thanked his fans for their love and support, saying that he would do his best to get back to everyone.

However, he also requested them to remember that “we’re all human.”



“I ask that you take it easy on Anna, Kacie, and all cast members. I don’t condone hate in any capacity,” he wrote.



Anna Yuan was one of his other connections, who quit the experiment midway, feeling overwhelmed.

She, too, became the target of fan backlash, as netizens posted negative comments about her weight and physical appearance.

With the recent events in mind, Patrick urged fans to be mindful of their opinions.

