What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 7, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. Doug McBride’s funeral and memorial ceremony went off smoothly, with the residents of the gated community showing up to pay their last respects and to celebrate the life that Doug had lived as a father and as a surgeon. At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Tomas Navarro met with both Katherine Kat Richardson as well as Eva Thomas, and ended up declaring his undying love for Kat.

Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride and Doug’s son, Donnell McBride, went over to the police department to meet with Jacob Hawthorne and enquired regarding his father’s fatal car crash. While the two of them spoke, the corrupt cop, Marcel Malone, listened in on their conversation. During that time, Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, planned on trying to get rid of Marcel. In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton spoke to Carlton regarding his romantic intentions with Nicole Richardson, while Nicole and Chelsea spoke to Dani regarding her wedding to Andre Richardson.

Everything that happened on the October, 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On October 7, 2025, an episode of Beyond The Gates, Doug McBride’s memorial service took place in Fairmont Crest Estates, and the residents of the gated community ended up attending the service to pay their last respects as well as to honor the life he had lived as a surgeon and a father. Vanessa McBride, Doug’s wife, attended the memorial and ended up being extremely emotionally affected. Vanessa seemed to be feeling guilty regarding the fact that she had been intimately involved with Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, while her husband had been dying in a car crash. Joey did not attend the memorial but met with Vanessa afterward, and while both of them had a conversation, Leslie Thomas went up to them and introduced herself.

On Beyond The Gates, at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Eva Thomas went over to meet with her romantic partner, Tomas Navarro, after listening to the advice of her mother, Leslie. While they spent time together, their conversation was interrupted by Katherine Kat Richardson, Tomas’s girlfriend, and she immediately went on to verbally attack Eva for trying to steal her boyfriend. Tomas came clean and admitted that he had crossed a boundary with Eva, and he should not have. He then proceeded to betray Eva and professed his undying love for Kat, and admitted that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Eva went to meet her mother and filled her in on what had happened, and got extremely upset with how her advice had turned out for her.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Donnell McBride, Doug and Vanessa’s son, went over to the police department to meet with Jacob Hawthorne and discuss the details of Doug’s car crash. He also questioned Jacob about what the crime scene had looked like after the accident. While both of them spoke, Marcel Malone ended up listening in on their conversation. Joey Armstrong also spoke about how he needed to get rid of Marcel, while Dani Dupree and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton spoke to Carlton regarding Nicole Richardson.

