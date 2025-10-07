Chicago Med Season 11 episode 1 recap: Asher’s baby daddy revealed and a surprise return shakes up Gaffney

A still from Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1

NBC's popular medical drama is back to entertain and give some heartfelt moments for the audience to remember it by. After a long break and leaving audiences on a cliffhanger, Chicago Med is back with its season 11. The first episode, titled "We All Fall Down", premiered on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 8/7c p.m. on NBC. NBC’s hit medical drama continued its emotional and gripping storyline, answering all the fans' questions and introducing new surprises to blow their minds. Episode 1 primarily focused on Dr Hannah Asher’s life-altering revelation, and also featured the return of a familiar face at Gaffney Medical Centre, which came as a complete shock.

Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1: The secret of Asher’s baby daddy finally comes out

Episode 1 of Chicago Med Season 11 picks up where season 10 left off, with Asher telling Archer that she is pregnant and that he is the father. Though he shuts her down, she plans to have the baby, but doesn't expect Archer to become a parent again. Anything she needs on her path to motherhood, he's in.

Even though Archer is three months into her pregnancy, she refuses to tell anyone from the emergency department. Everyone gets distracted when a guy with terrible burns, his wife, and a small boy enter. Asher throws away her lunch. Just before her death, Lenox tells the woman that she has suffered non-survivable injuries. Across the room, her spouse observes.

Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1: Recap

On the other hand, Goodwin and Charles are seen briefly mentioning Maggie’s absence, but they don't explain why Maggie isn't currently at Gaffney. Meanwhile, Doris rushes into the ED and starts to manage it while Lenox and Abrams take charge of a very horrific case.

Ripley rushes to catch up with Asher in an elevator, which he stops, so they can talk about the pregnancy.

Despite their lack of optimism regarding their patient's condition, Frost and Archer are determined to assist him. Frost's depression is lifted when he finds out that Howard has gone back to the ED, and it appears that they continue their bright sparks from Season 10. Abrams doesn't value Lenox's ways of providing her patients with the whole truth now that they are working closely. Asher and Archer speak about the rumours that Ripley was the father, and Archer assumes that Asher is ashamed of the fact that she's having a baby with a 64-year-old man.

While not all Patients made it at the end, Ricky lost his father. Frost observes as the small child and his mother mourn the death. Lenox must call a therapist, according to Abrams. Sadie doesn't want to show him her daughter just yet, but Ripley shows up for their date. However, as soon as he informs her that he's all in, she rapidly changes her mind. Lenox hooks up at a bar after crumpling the therapist's card.

Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1: Dr Howard Returns to Gaffney

Unexpectedly, Dr Howard is back in Gaffney. Naomi is content and prepared to plunge back into the craziness of the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Centre when she reappears in the episode "We All Fall Down" She asks Frost and Archer if she can assist them with their urgent case. Frost was clearly delighted to see Naomi again, as seen by his shocked expression and cheeky smile.

