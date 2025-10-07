Chad Powers Season 1 episode 3 ending explained: How did Chad help the Catfish win?

In Chad Powers Season 1 episode 3, the Hulu comedy takes its most emotional and rewarding turn yet, showing how a man desperate for redemption finally gets his moment under the lights. The series, co-created by Glen Powell and inspired by Eli Manning’s viral “Chad Powers” sketch, follows Russ Holliday — a disgraced former college quarterback who reinvents himself as Chad Powers, a mysterious walk-on player trying to rebuild his football dreams.

Through its blend of sports drama, clever humor, and heartfelt storytelling, Chad Powers explores how far someone will go for a second chance. Episode 3, aptly titled 3rd Quarter, focuses on Russ’s first real test as Chad, taking place entirely during a crucial match against Ole Miss. What begins as another day on the bench quickly transforms into a game-changing moment that reminds everyone — on and off the field — why they fell in love with football in the first place.

A triumphant ending: Chad’s gamble that changed everything

The ending of Chad Powers Season 1 episode 3 delivers exactly what fans have been waiting for — Chad’s rise from embarrassment to triumph. After spending most of the game as a backup quarterback holding a urine cup for a teammate, Chad finally gets the opportunity to play when the starting QB, Gerry, suffers an injury. Despite Coach Hudson’s reluctance, the team’s fate is now in Chad’s hands.

At first, he sticks to the coach’s rigid game plan, but when it becomes clear the Catfish are still doomed, Chad takes a daring risk. He decides to run one of Ricky’s (Perry Mattfeld) overlooked plays — a strategy her father, Coach Hudson, had previously rejected. Against all odds, the play works perfectly. Chad’s precision pass lands in the end zone, securing the Catfish’s miraculous win against Ole Miss.

This comeback isn’t just about athletic skill; it’s about redemption. For Chad — and for Russ beneath the disguise — it’s a symbolic victory over his past failures. For Ricky, it’s validation that her strategies work and that her voice deserves to be heard. And for the Catfish, it’s the start of a new era — one led by a mysterious quarterback whose identity remains one of the show’s biggest secrets.

The ending also hints at growing chemistry between Chad and Ricky. Yet, that bond comes with risk. The closer they become, the harder it will be for Russ to maintain his disguise. His success has finally put him back in the spotlight, but the truth — and the fallout that will come with it — looms just ahead.

Recap of Chad Powers Season 1 Episode 3 and Eli Manning’s cameo

Episode 3 opens with Russ jogging through the woods, haunted by memories of his Rose Bowl failure. His humiliation continues as he serves as a sideline assistant during the Catfish’s losing game against Ole Miss. Ricky, frustrated by the team’s performance, pushes for Chad to be given a shot, but her father refuses and banishes her from the sidelines. When Gerry gets injured, however, the coach has no choice but to send Chad in — and that’s when everything changes.

The final quarter becomes a showcase for Chad’s natural instincts and Ricky’s sharp coaching mind. Working together, they flip the game’s momentum and lead the Catfish to victory. The crowd goes wild, the boosters celebrate, and Coach Hudson is forced to admit that Ricky’s strategies — and Chad’s daring — saved the day.

But the episode also adds an unexpected layer of humor and star power with a cameo from Eli Manning himself. The two-time Super Bowl champion appears briefly as the coach of Ole Miss — his real-life alma mater. When Chad’s game-winning pass lands, the camera cuts to Manning’s furious reaction as he yells, “Who the F— is that guy?!” It’s a hilarious Easter egg that perfectly ties the show’s origins to its story.

In an interview on ABC News Live Prime, Manning joked about bringing Chad Powers to the screen, saying:

“I thought [Glen Powell] got better. We all saw him in Top Gun throwing — not his best performance. I was a little concerned when I saw that. I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna have to spend so much money on football that this thing’s never gonna be successful.’”

Chad Powers Season 1 episode 3 is a turning point — not just for Russ Holliday’s story but for the series itself. Chad’s risky play not only won the game but reminded everyone watching why second chances matter. As the season continues, one question remains: can Russ keep living as Chad Powers without the truth tackling him down?