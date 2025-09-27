"They're gonna be boycotting Chad Powers": Netizens react as Glen Powell's apparent allusion to Charlie Kirk goes viral

Glen Powell attends the "Hit Man" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Glen Powell is going viral for his recent remark, which netizens claim is apparently an allusion to Charlie Kirk. The actor appeared on the September 25, 2025, episode of the comedy podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane to promote his new Hulu series Chad Powers.

When discussing his character, Russ Holiday, the actor stated that he was not a bad person, but instead made a mistake in the series. Then Glen Powell said that some other people who get canceled should "lie where they're shot."

The two then pause for a second. Jake Shane, the podcast host, suddenly laughs, and the actor laughs as well.

"The character I play in Chad, it's like Russ Holiday is a guy that just made a mistake, right? He's not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get canceled, they should lie where they're shot," Powell stated.

The clip was reuploaded on social media platforms, and it garnered a mixed reaction from netizens, who speculated that Powell was supposedly talking about Charlie Kirk's assassination. One X user (@thenoasletter) noted that the statement could get people to boycott Glen Powell's new series.

"Glen powell offhand saying on therapuss that the Evil Podcaster deserved It. They're gonna be boycotting Chad Powers," they wrote.

Some netizens were seemingly pleased with his remark. While one internet user noted that he should avoid saying such things openly in interviews, another said that the Anyone But You actor reportedly noticed that netizens were calling him and Sydney Sweeney friends. He allegedly gave that statement to maintain distance from the "MAGA Barbie."

"I doubt this was actually Charlie Kirk related I think glen powell just says very southern things a lot but if I was his publicist I probably would've tried to get this cut from the interview lol," one netizen wrote.

"Sometimes I don't like Glenn and I think it's just his face but now I def like him," another X user wrote.

"Oh??? This is genuinely surprising to me lol. Glen saw how everyone was grouping him together with MAGA Barbie bc of their showmance and said, Let me fix that real quick," one internet user wrote.

Some netizens criticized the actor, saying that Glen Powell is a "leftist freak" who should keep his mouth shut.

"Every day another actor reveals who they are. They should shut up. Pretty soon I won't have anything to watch but YouTube. Ugh," one netizen added.

"Glen Powell has exposed himself as a leftist freak who puts political correctness over friendship and merit. Loser," another X user stated.

"I don't know what anyone sees in this guy because he is as dumb and shallow as someone thinking a six-pack counts as character development," one user wrote.

More details on Glen Powell's series, Chad Powers

The upcoming comedy series is about Russ Holiday, the disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself and turns into his alter ego, Chad Powers, to play football again.

According to The Guardian's September 26, 2025, report, the plot was inspired by a 2022 prank by football quarterback Eli Manning. For his ESPN series Eli's Places, he pranked everyone by joining the game wearing a wig, mustache, prosthetics, and makeup. The clips of the match went massively viral on social media.

Chad Powers is created by both Glen Powell and screenwriter Michael Waldron, who is known for working on the popular series Rick and Morty and Loki. Waldron also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Hulu series also stars Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Colton Ryan, Clayne Crawford, Frankie A. Rodriguez, among others.

Chad Powers will be released on Hulu on September 30, 2025.