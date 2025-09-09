What did Glen Powell say about his split from Gigi Paris and the Sydney Sweeney romance rumors?

Powell breaks his silence on the split and explains how he handled public rumors surrounding Sydney Sweeney.

Glen Powell has recently spoken out about two subjects that have dominated headlines: his split from Gigi Paris and swirling rumors about his possible romance with romantic comedy costar Sydney Sweeney. Powell’s remarks arrive roughly two years after his breakup with Paris in early 2023, a separation that made headlines amid intense speculation over his chemistry with Sweeney during their film promotion.

The actor responds to these lingering narratives with calm clarity and shared insights on the challenges of public scrutiny, the nature of storytelling in Hollywood and the personal toll of managing a breakup in the spotlight. In doing so, he offers a rare window into how fame, romance and career can collide.

Glen Powell opens up about breakup with Gigi Paris and addresses Sydney Sweeney romance speculation

When asked by GQ about his breakup with Gigi Paris, who publicly voiced her frustrations on the Too Much podcast, Powell delivered measured, respectful comments. He said,

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her,” acknowledging that “everybody’s always going to have their own narrative.” He added, “Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”

Powell leaned into a piece of advice from friend and mentor Tom Cruise, quoting:

“It’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down… you have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.” That guidance to “turn down the noise and trusting your own gut” has been “a real godsend” for him, he said.

Gigi Paris, in contrast, offered her side of the story by saying that the relationship had been deteriorating months before their split, due in part to work-related distance. She called out Powell’s silence amid rumors, explaining she felt dragged along in a public PR narrative tied to the promotional push for Anyone But You.

“I felt like I was just fed to the dogs,” she said, adding, “I hope they are in love” (referring to Powell and Sweeney), “because… at least it would make it worth it for me”.

Paris further recalled a moment she waited to visit him in Australia, only to receive a phone call from Powell saying, “The producers and I have discussed that I think it’s best that you don’t come to visit.” At that moment, she said, “broke me,” and she decided to fly there, face him, and end the relationship in person.

As for the Sydney Sweeney rumors, both Powell and Sweeney were transparent about the dynamic during Anyone But You press events. Powell told The New York Times that their onscreen chemistry was embraced as part of the marketing campaign:

“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit…and it worked wonderfully.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney echoed the same during a Variety interview,

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! … We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much.” She added, “They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Later, Powell acknowledged the personal difficulty he was navigating “a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” while Sweeney was in a stable relationship at the time, making the process harder for him.

