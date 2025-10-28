Is 6th Quarter episode the finale of Chad Powers' season 1? Renewal status and more explored

Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️ Hulu

Chad Powers, Hulu's breakout football comedy, wraps its first season with Episode 6, "6th Quarter," serving as the definitive finale. Yes, this marks the end of Season 1's six-episode run, leaving fans with unresolved tension after a premiere on September 30, 2025. Co-created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, the series follows Russ Holliday, a disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself as Chad Powers to walk on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish team.

Powell pulls double duty in the lead role, showcasing his charm in both personas, while Perry Mattfeld stars as Ricky Hudson, the coach's daughter and team manager, who is caught in Russ's web of lies. Steve Zahn plays the gruff Coach Hudson, with Quentin Plair as a key teammate alongside Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Colton Ryan, Keese Wilson, Xavier Mills and others rounding out the ensemble.

Episodes were released weekly after a double premiere of the first two, culminating in the October 28, 2025, finale. The show combines slapstick sports humor with genuine emotional stakes, drawing inspiration from Powell's viral 2022 Chad Powers SNL sketch. As of October 28, no Episode 7 is coming, making Season 1 stop at six, but the finale's twists have everyone buzzing about what's next.

Chad Powers season 1: What goes down in "6th Quarter"

Episode 6 ramps up the chaos from Episode 5's cliffhanger, where Coach Hudson collapses from a heart attack right after a botched photoshoot. Russ, still hidden, as Chad scrambles to keep his secret while the undefeated Catfish prep for the championship. Ricky, now in on the truth, confronts Russ with an ultimatum: expose him and risk her dad's career or stay silent and protect the team.

The episode dives into the big game, blending over-the-top football action with personal blowups. Russ ignores the playbook for a rogue final play, testing team loyalty. Flashbacks reveal Russ' fall from grace eight years prior, adding depth to his desperation.

Coach Hudson rallies from his health scare, but his rants about Russ's cancerous past nearly unravel everything. Ricky's dilemma deepens as she weighs loyalty to her father against the team's success, leading to tense locker room standoffs and on-field improvisations.

It all peaks with Ricky's impossible choice, as Russ counters her threat by dangling dirt in front of her father. The screen fades on the snap—did they win? Does the secret spill? Hulu designed this as a true season-ender, packing six tight half-hour episodes with escalating absurdity and heart.

The series ranked No. 1 on Hulu and Disney+'s top lists post-premiere and hit fourth in TVision's U.S. streaming metrics from September 29 to October 12, as well as top 10 in Whip Media's data through October 19.

Hulu hasn't renewed Chad Powers for Season 2 as of yet. Co-creator Michael Waldron addressed this in a Decider interview, saying-

“We always intended to have a cliffhanger. And we’re working on it to try and make sure everything that happens next is good and fulfilling.”

Waldron emphasised keeping production on schedule to avoid long waits between seasons.

He said,

“We want to make it on time, on schedule. I don’t want this to be one of the shows that that people have to wait forever for. There’s only it’s only six half-hour episodes. It’s not a long thing. We don’t want to withhold any longer than we have to.”

Fan reaction on X exploded after the finale, with posts begging Hulu for a renewal and expressing deep connections to the characters. Social media buzz, combined with solid streaming data, makes a renewal for season 2 in 2026 likely.

Stream all six episodes of Chad Powers Season 1 on Hulu.

