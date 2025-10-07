What are the latest cast changes on Days of Our Lives? Exploring the recent arrivals and departures from Salem

Thomas, Javi holding baby Tesoro and Jeremy (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

Set in a fictional town of Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in America. In the current scenario, a political turmoil continues, with Mayor Abe Carver navigating the repercussions of recent events.

In the realm of romance, Jeremy Horton's unexpected return, played by a new actor, immediately complicates things for his former love, Stephanie Johnson, and her boyfriend, Alex Kiriakis.

Furthermore, the DiMera clan is dominating the airwaves as young Thomas DiMera is close to revealing a huge secret concerning his dad, Chad, and his secret relationship with Cat Greene, a revelation that has prompted the comeback of fan favorites Jack and Jennifer Deveraux.

Adding to the drama is a clandestine partnership between Cat and Rafe Hernandez, who are secretly collaborating on a scheme targeting the influential EJ DiMera.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives cast changes and more for October 2025

Over the years, the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives has witnessed several changes, from characters reprising their role after years of vacation to some being present from the start of the show. Here are the characters and actors who will be returning or leaving Salem in the month of October 2025.

Comings:

1. Michael Roark as Jeremy Horton (Recast):

Roark recently took over the role of Jeremy Horton, the nephew of Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes). His first appearances included a heartfelt reunion with Julie and surprising Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) with flowers at her door.

2. Matthew Ashford and Melissa Reeves as Jack and Jennifer Horton Deveraux (Return):

Jack and Jennifer Horton are beloved characters of Days of Our Lives. Speculations suggest both actors are making a joint comeback starting in October. They will be involved in significant scenes at the Horton house, including a major family revelation from Thomas DiMera (Cary Christopher).

3. Joseph Ihlenf and Jordan Perdue as Baby Tesoro (New Casting):

These two actors will officially begin playing Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez’s son, Baby Tesoro, respectively, starting October 10. Speculations suggest that Leo might try to adopt the child.

Though, it might create chaos when everyone learns who the parents of Baby Tesosro really are. Anyhow, this marks a shift as the character moves from being only spoken about off-screen to having a physical presence in the storyline.

Recurring Child Roles:

1. Thomas DiMera (Cary Christopher): Since Thomas DiMera is set to break a big news in front of the entire DiMera family about his father, Chad, the character will be seen playing his part, which could be a part of a bigger storyline.

2. Charlotte DiMera (Autumn Gendron): On the other hand, Charlotte, the daughter of Chad DiMera, will also be seen during the big news saga.

3. Felicity Greene (Kennedy Garcia): Spoilers suggest that in the upcoming episodes, Felicity will be seen sharing screen with her on-screen sister with Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord).

Special Appearance:

1. Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes): Appears in scenes, notably thrilled about the return of her nephew, Jeremy Horton.

Goings:

1. Eric Brday (Greg Vaughn): The character of Eric is set to leave Salem and step into a new character on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network