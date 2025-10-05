The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy’s temper flares, Sally faces a confession, and Victoria keeps an eye on Claire

Victoria Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on October 6, 2025, Sally Spectra worries about a risky choice she made, Billy Abbott’s temper threatens to erupt, and Victoria Newman searches for answers that could shift the balance in Genoa City.

The major focus of the episode is Sally’s hidden move with Jill Abbott and the fear of what will happen when Billy learns the truth. His reaction could undo their fragile peace.

At the same time, Victoria sits down with Victor Newman to question him about his schemes and his worries about Claire. Their conversation sets up powerful confrontations and surprising turns in the story ahead.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on October 6, 2025

Sally fears the fallout of her secret deal with Jill

Sally on The Young and the Restless is hiding a risky secret after reaching out to Jill about putting money into Abbott Communications. She thought it was the best way to protect the company’s future, but she hasn’t told Billy what she did.

Since they only just made up, Sally is terrified of how Billy will react if he finds out she went behind his back. If Jill agrees to her idea, Sally will feel even more pressure to admit the truth.

Billy vents about Jill and Cane

After his emotional reunion with Jill, Billy feels like his mother only sees him as a failure. Meanwhile, Cane Ashby keeps getting the benefit of the doubt, which makes Billy even more frustrated and resentful. His anger is already rising, and if Sally admits what she did, it could push him over the edge. Billy’s trust in Sally is delicate, and learning the truth might completely break it.

Victoria questions Victor’s plans

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Victoria wants to understand what Victor is planning. Victor admits he has a two-part scheme, but he doesn’t share all the details with her.

When he tells her that “everything is under control,” it only makes Victoria more doubtful. She tries to get more information but keeps running into walls, knowing that Victor usually keeps his plans secret until the right moment.

Victor quizzes Victoria about Claire

Their conversation also turns to family matters, with Victor asking about Claire’s love life. If he doesn’t know that she broke up with Kyle, Victoria might update him, explaining that Claire has now left for Los Angeles with Holden Novak.

While Victor may act disappointed, Victoria could notice that he actually feels relieved about the breakup, especially because of Kyle’s complicated past with the Newman family.

Concerns about Claire’s future

Victor then focuses on Claire’s future in Los Angeles. He worries about Holden’s influence and the possible problems this new situation could bring. Knowing that Claire is in a sensitive position after her breakup, Victor asks Victoria to keep a close eye on her daughter.

Since Victoria will also be going to LA, this storyline sets up new conflicts and protective moments that will affect the Newman family’s story in the episodes ahead.

Tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless promises plenty of emotions, reactions, and important changes in family relationships.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus