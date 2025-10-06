What happened at Slammedenuff 2025? Pigeon Forge incident explained in wake of event cancellation

The Slammedenuff event's second and final day has been canceled due to the unruly crowds and disturbances (representative image). (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Slammedenuff car show at the Sevierville Convention Center has been canceled after multiple reports of disturbances, unruly crowds, and safety concerns.

On Sunday, a massive crowd was observed at Jimmy’s Market. The business requested police officers to clear the crowd at the parking lot. Videos of the scene have been circulating on the internet.

The same day, the Sevierville Police Department announced the cancellation on its Facebook page, stating that the disorganized crowds, late-night noise, and traffic disruptions had crossed the limit and such behavior is "no longer acceptable or sustainable."

The peace and safety of the visitors, residents, and businesses in the area are the biggest priority at the moment, which is why the individuals who came to Sevierville for the car show are ordered to vacate in an "orderly and lawful manner."

The Police Department and Office of the City Administrator shared that the Slammedenuff car show is a privately organized event.

However, they will investigate its impact and decide whether it will be held again in the future.

The Slammedenuff organizers must demonstrate an improvement in conduct and management to continue the event. Slammedenuff car show's organizers shared their statement on Instagram.

They shared that they do not condone the crowd and unruly behaviour.

They apologized to the locals, businesses, and other visitors, stating that they would ensure such an incident does not happen in the future.

The Instagram page also criticized the people who were in the crowd at Jimmy's Market.

"Last night's events are an embarrassment to the car community and are the exact reason that events like ours are no longer welcome in a lot of areas. The blatant lack of respect for law enforcement, private property, and other people has taken away something we have worked to build and grow over the last 9 years," the event organizers wrote.

An observer recalled what happened on Sunday and why the Slammedenuff 2025 was canceled

Hunter Brooks, the eyewitness at Jimmy's Market, told 6 News that the crowds were forming in the parking lot, and people were doing car burnouts, a stunt where the vehicle remains still and the wheels spin, causing smoke.

"Last night was crazy... There's all kinds of stuff on social media already of cops, people getting on the pumps and all that stuff. So, cops came, cleared everyone out. We got all behind these barriers. There was like 50 cops just all standing in lines," Hunter said.

Brooks shared that burnouts never happen in the area, as most of the time, they park their cars and do other things.

The news outlet reported that local businesses had to shut down on Sunday due to the behavior of the crowd, causing them to face noticeable financial damage.

Mick Goins, the owner of Moonpie General Store and Original Book Warehouse, told the media outlet that the police officers did a good job handling the situation.

He said that Sevierville is "family-oriented" and the rucus created by the Slammedenuff crowd frustrated both locals and businesses.

