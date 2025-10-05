The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10 episode 1 recap: New cast members enter the scene and old feuds reignite

Karen Huger of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" television series attends BravoCon 2023 (Image via Getty)

The first episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, titled “Second Bloom,” resumes shortly after the events of season 9, addressing ongoing legal matters and unresolved conflicts among the cast.

Karen Huger’s sentencing and time in jail are central to the episode, while Stacey and Ashley revisit previous disputes regarding TJ.

In addition, the season introduces two new cast members, Angel Massie and Tia Glover.

Episode 1 focuses on these developments, providing an overview of Karen’s legal situation, Stacey’s reconciliation with her ex-husband, Ashley’s celebration, and the new cast members’ entry into the group dynamic.

Episode 1 highlights in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

Karen Huger’s legal proceedings

After six months of a one-year jail sentence, Karen Huger is seen exiting the Montgomery County Detention Center in the opening scene of the episode.

The series goes back to when the news of her sentencing was announced, and the whole crew is seen reacting to it.

While talking about Karen’s case, Gizelle mentions that she is worried about Karen’s history of DUIs.

Ashley remarks on Karen’s placement in the “elderly” section of the jail. The cast discusses viral body camera footage connected to Karen’s legal case, and the conversation transitions to issues related to Stacey.

Stacey’s situation with TJ and Thiemo

The episode revisits the controversy surrounding Stacey’s previous arrangement with TJ, who claimed Stacey paid him to act as her on-screen boyfriend.

Stacey states that TJ expressed remorse and wished to address the situation on camera. Stacey further explains that she considered the matter resolved.

Gizelle and Ashley reference court documents suggesting TJ is suing Stacey over a financial agreement tied to her RHOP appearance.

Separately, the episode shows Stacey meeting with her ex-husband, Thiemo, indicating that they have reconciled.

Stacey explains that their reunion followed a family trip and the finalization of their divorce.

Stacey says that they are on the path to reconciliation and that they are going "with the flow” of their re-established relationship.

Ashley is wondering how to be sure that Stacey really divorced by checking the court documents.

Ashley’s Second Bloom Ball

Ashley hosts the Second Bloom Ball to mark her completed divorce. The gathering includes returning Housewives and the new cast members.

During the event, Ashley addresses Stacey regarding the unresolved TJ matter.

The dispute escalates, and the argument turns into a cat-and-mouse game both participants referring to the past. The icing on the cake of the whole episode is the scene where Ashley and Stacey rage during the ball.

New cast members: Angel Massie and Tia Glover

The episode introduces two new cast members. Angel Massie is introduced by Keiarna Caldwell, noting a long-standing friendship dating back to their late teens.

Angel is described as a mother, entrepreneur, and journalist, with a spouse formerly in professional football.

Tia Glover is introduced through Gizelle Bryant and is noted as a real estate agent from London with Nigerian royal heritage. Both new members attend Ashley’s Second Bloom Ball.

Cast interactions and emerging conflicts

Keiarna expresses concerns regarding her friendship with Wendy Osefo, citing perceived “microaggressions.” She confronts Wendy before the ball. At the event, Keiarna and Wendy discuss these issues directly.

Additionally, the episode presents Stacey and Ashley in conflict over Stacey’s past statements about TJ and the current status of her divorce.

The confrontation occurs in the context of the Second Bloom Ball and includes direct verbal exchanges between the two.

