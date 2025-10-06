What is Amine Mojito's real name? French content creator sentenced to prison for fake syringe pranks on strangers

Amine Mojito pretended using a syringe on random individuals (Image via Getty)

Amine Mojito has recently received a sentence of 12 months on October 3, 2025, from the Paris Criminal Court. Also known as Illan Magneron, the legal problem emerged from multiple prank videos featuring the influencer, where he pretended to use an empty syringe on random individuals.

According to Free Press Journal, multiple charges related to harassment and threats have been imposed on Mojito.

Moreover, Amine will be in prison for six months and serve a suspended sentence of six more months at the same time.

Amine Mojito’s attorney, Marie Claret de Fleurieu, told Liberation that the fixed portion of the sentence is flexible and the latest decision of the court has even restored the balance between the preservation of public order and the fundamental rights of the social media star.

Apart from the 12-month sentence, Amine has been ordered to pay a fine of €1,500, and he is not allowed to own or carry a weapon for three years.

Notably, Mojito was accused of “violence with a weapon not resulting in work incapacity” by the Paris Criminal Court.

Mojito said at the hearing that the clips were a part of his return to social media, promoting a fitness program.

He even opened up on the idea behind the prank and the consequences of the same, as he said:

“I had the very bad idea of doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the internet, in Spain, [and] in Portugal. I didn’t think it could hurt people. That was my mistake, I didn’t think about others, I thought about myself.”

Amine’s prank videos started trending on social media in June this year, creating concern among the general public.

As per Where is the Buzz, the clips were going viral at a time when France was preparing for the Fete de la Musique, and there were reports on alleged attacks at various festivals and student parties by using needles.

Prosecution was seeking a severe sentence in Amine Mojito’s trial

The online personality appeared at the court for the first time last month on September 5, 2025. Amine Mojito’s counsel also revealed that his client was in pre-trial detention during the summer of this year.

According to Le Figaro, the prosecution’s requests were different as they were seeking a severe sentence for Mojito.

This included a suspended sentence of five months alongside 10 months in prison with an electronic tag and a fine of €1,500.

The representative of the public prosecutor claimed that Mojito was encouraging similar acts, following which Amine’s attorney said:

“He should not pay for what he did not do.”

Amine Mojito told the court at the time that he deleted the clips immediately after realizing the trouble that emerged due to the content featured in them.

He even promised not to repeat any such acts, adding that it “brings negative things.”

An attorney for one of the prank victims, Philippe P., was also present at the court, as stated by Le Figaro.

The lawyer claimed that his client had to deal with health issues like anxiety and insomnia after the incident, and the situation took a different turn when all those who were close to Philippe were able to identify him in the prank video.

The lawyer addressed the same by saying:

“A joke? But at 27, is that how you have fun? By attacking a vulnerable person?”

As of this writing, detailed information is awaited on where Amine Mojito has been transported after his recent sentencing.