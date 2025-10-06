Why was Jojo Siwa’s fan removed from Glasgow concert? Drama explained as woman breaks silence following incident

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: JoJo Siwa speaks onstage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On October 1, 2025, at Jojo Siwa’s Infinity Heart tour in Glasgow, Scotland, a fan was kicked out for wearing a hoodie with Jojo’s image photoshopped to look like an egg.

The singer didn’t find it funny and said:

“You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie, making fun of me. No way! No way, man! Thank you for coming. I appreciate it! But we’ve only got room for infinity hearts in here, right? Not in my house, baby.”

The fan later identified as Anjali made a video explaining her actions and emphasizing that she wore the hoodie to make the Dance Moms alum laugh.

In an apology video directed at the superstar posted to TikTok, Anjali stated that she initially wasn’t a fan of the Karma hitmaker and only wanted to attend her concert as a joke.

However, she and her friend developed an interest in Jojo and were “looking forward to seeing her.”

She wrote in the caption:

“Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!!”

In the video, Anjali explained that she didn’t have any merch to wear to the event and decided to print out a picture to attach to her shirt.

“I've been to other concerts and shows, and they find stuff like that really funny”: A fan after getting kicked out of Jojo Siwa’s concert

Anjali mentioned in her TikTok video that she attended concerts regularly and thought that Jojo Siwa would find the egghead on her hoodie funny.

She explained that it was commonplace in other concerts for fans to bring funny pictures:

“I've been to other concerts and shows, and they find stuff like that really funny,” she said. “Like it's a common thing for people to bring a funny picture.”

Anjali added that she almost had a panic attack after she was kicked out of the venue and had to call her mom. She accused the concert staff of ignoring her during the incident.

Jojo Siwa has been vocal about feeling insecure about her hairline.

She recently shared a video in July 2025 where she appeared to be in tears after her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, complimented her on her hairline.

Jojo explained in the video that her hairline was the “number one thing” people used to make fun of her.

