The Young and the Restless weekly update (September 29 to October 3, 2025): Claire Dumps Kyle, Jill Returns to Genoa City, and Billy Teams Up with Victor

The week of September 29 to October 3, 2025, was packed with dramatic moments on The Young and the Restless. The episodes featured many returning characters and major character developments. The week saw shocking breakups, reconciliations, and high tensions between Kyle, Claire, Billy, and Jill. The drama's powerful confrontations and heartfelt moments left fans eager for more.

This week, The Young and the Restless was captivating with critical plotlines about personal relationships, family dynamics, and corporate rivalries. The events of this week will affect the characters for years to come. Here are Genoa City's biggest events from September 29 to October 3.

The Young and the Restless: A glimpse of what happened in the Episode from September 29 to October 3, 2025

Claire Ends Her Relationship with Kyle

The week changed with Claire's breakup with Kyle. Claire told Kyle she needed time alone after weeks of tension, devastating him. After being surprised, Kyle accused Claire of wanting revenge for his affair with Audra. Kyle became furious when Claire planned to visit Holden in Los Angeles, which he saw as betrayal. Audra overheard the fight and taunted Kyle, saying she won. Kyle's threat to take down Audra if she profited from her damage followed this confrontation.

Jill Returns to Genoa City and Consoles Cane

After a long absence, Jill's return to Genoa City was anticipated. The ongoing conflict between her sons, Billy and Cane, was her main reason for returning. Billy wasn't ready to forgive Jill despite her efforts to mend their relationship. Jill found Cane's confession of loneliness and uncertainty more touching. Cane was reassured by Jill that he was a good man during their emotional conversation.

Diane Confronts Claire Over the Breakup

Diane took action after learning about Claire and Kyle's breakup. She confronted her son's ex after hearing Claire talking to Nikki and Victoria at Society. Diane accused Claire of hurting Kyle, escalating tension. Diane was furious when Nikki mentioned Kyle and Audra's kiss as the argument escalated. No chaos would have occurred without Victor's interference, Diane reminded Nikki. This week, Diane's fierce protective side returned, suggesting her quiet, kind days may be over.

Audra’s Surprise Encounter with Amy

Genoa City has criticized Audra for her manipulation and schemes, but she had a surprising moment with Amy. Amy, who had fought cancer with Audra, showed Audra compassion instead of harsh judgment. Amy missed their friendship and wished Audra would return to her old self. The town saw Audra's actions as unforgivable, but Amy's understanding showed a different side and suggested a way for her to redeem herself.

Billy Teams Up with Victor to Take Down Cane

Billy's obsession with Abbott Communications changed when he asked Victor for help with Cane and his threat to the company. Jack and Victor were discussing how to stop Cane's business practices when Billy entered. Billy made a new alliance with Victor after insisting on joining their fight against Cane. This worsens the two families' business rivalry and adds to the drama. With Billy fully involved in Victor's plans, Genoa City's business world will be furious.

This week’s episodes of The Young and the Restless delivered a mix of drama, emotion, and unexpected turns. The latest episodes of The Young and the Restless are available for streaming on Paramount+ and can be watched live on CBS.