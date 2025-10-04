The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor planning against Cane, Sharon receiving shocking news, and Nikki seeking a truce with Jill

Clockwise from topleft, Jill, Victor and Sharon from The Young and the Restless

Surprising allegiances are en route on The Young and the Restless as Jill returns to town to handle both her sons. While the Newman and Abbott families hope to use her presence to take down their common enemy, Jill may look for ways to handle Cane. Elsewhere, Sharon is taken aback after Tessa and Daniel return from their sleuthing.

The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Jack trying to look past their distrust for each other and collaborate to bring down Cane. At the same time, Jill arrived at Cane’s place and called Billy to meet both sons together. While Billy continued to rant about his mother’s partial treatment towards him, Jill realized Cane was lonely and unloved.

Elsewhere, Tessa informed Sharon about her intention to dig into Mariah’s last official trip and her stay at the hotel. Since Mariah went away for therapy, Sharon was unsure whether Tessa should dig into her spouse’s privacy. However, Tessa was adamant and decided to take Daniel along. On the other side, the long-running CBS soap also saw Claire accept Holden’s offer to go to LA.

The Young and the Restless: Victor chalks out a plan

Recently, Victor and Jake considered the option of teaming up to bring down Cane. When Billy returned with the news that Jill visited Cane first after landing in town, Victor decided that Jack’s idea of using Jill to get to Cane might be risky. As such, he declared that they must divide and rule.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will share his plan with Victoria in the coming week of October 6, 2025. However, he will likely declare it as the first phase of his confrontation.

Expectedly, Victoria may guess that her father has a plan and may ask him about it. At the same time, she may worry about the consequences of Victor’s attacks. On the other hand, Jack will also keep his plans close to his chest.

The Young and the Restless: Sharon processes new information

Recently, Tessa took Daniel to investigate Mariah’s stay in the hotel, which changed her attitude towards her life and spoiled their relationship. While Sharon was unhappy about Tessa meddling in Mariah’s personal matters, she eagerly awaited their return.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will see Tessa and Daniel return home from their sleuthing. While they will likely be uneasy after learning some disturbing intel, they may gently break the information to Sharon when she wants to know about their mission’s success.

While Tessa has remained tight-lipped about Mariah trying to kill a man, whether she tells Sharon the distressing event remains to be seen. Additionally, Tessa will express her anxiety about Mariah’s safety, hinting at some unknown people looking for revenge.

The Young and the Restless: Nikki and Jill discuss the past

Recently, Jack called Jill to town to help handle Cane, while Sally invited her to intervene with Billy’s anger and revenge. As such, the matriarch is back in town to settle out the lives of her sons.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Jill will likely arrive at the Newman ranch to meet Victor. However, Nikki may intercept her first to reconcile their past. Since Nikki believes that this resolution is overdue, she may apologize for some of their past encounters and suggest that they put the past behind them. With this, the Newman matriarch may pave a peaceful path for the Newmans and Abbotts to collaborate.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to find out whether Nikki’s move helps Victor’s plans and Sharon learns an alarming truth about her daughter.