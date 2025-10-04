Who is hosting SNL tonight? (October 4, 2025)

Saturday Night Live © Getty Images

SNL is back with its highly anticipated Season 51, premiering on October 4, 2025. Fans can tune in to NBC and Peacock at 11:30/10:30 for a fresh new episode of the iconic show. The premiere will be hosted by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny for the second time. This follows his successful Season 50 as the musical guest, performing in the finale and sketches. First star in 50 years to be billed for two consecutive episodes, a Saturday Night Live milestone.

Season 51 promises a mix of old and new with several cast changes and newcomers. Classic sketch comedy, current events parodies, and hilarious character sketches will return. Bad Bunny will host, and Doja Cat will perform her unique sound on SNL. Bad Bunny will perform sketches with the talented cast, promising an entertaining evening of comedy.

The Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live will be memorable. Bad Bunny's return to the stage is exciting, with new cast members and a new season. This episode kicks off a year of exciting guest hosts and musicians. Meet Bad Bunny, the host, and learn about this season's premiere.

Bad Bunny: A Unique Host for SNL

Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny has appeared on SNL. He has appeared on the show regularly since performing as the musical guest in 2021 and 2023. However, his 2023 hosting debut was memorable. Bad Bunny hosts again, months after his musical guest role in Season 50's finale. His comedic timing and ability to entertain make him ideal for live sketch comedy.

Bad Bunny breaks music and entertainment records. Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album ever, a feat for the artist. His Season 51 Saturday Night Live appearance will likely feature more of his charm and comedic sketches. Bad Bunny's second hosting gig is anticipated, especially given his involvement in high-profile events like the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

About Saturday Night Live Season 51 Show

Saturday Night Live Season 51 will feature new sketches and parodies. With seasoned performers and exciting newcomers, this season promises laughs. The cast includes Michael Che, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, and several newcomers. Newcomers will bring new perspectives and comedic voices to the show.

SNL's 1,000th episode airs this season. Veterans and newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, Veronika Slowikowska, and Ben Marshall join Saturday Night Live Season 51. Newcomers are expected to add energy to the show and complement longtime cast members. This diverse cast promises new characters and sketches alongside old favorites.

Cast of Saturday Night Live Season 51

Saturday Night Live Season 51 stars returning and exciting newcomers. Michael Che, Bowen Yang, and Colin Jost are show veterans. These actors are known for their wit and ability to satirize current events. Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson, who return to the show, add to its long history of excellence with their unique humor.

Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson will bring new comedy to Saturday Night Live Season 51. Brennan and Culhane, both stand-up comedians, are expected to bring their sharp observational humor to the show. Podcaster Patterson will join the ensemble with his unique voice. Veronika Slowikowska, a social media comedian, will bring a new perspective to live television sketch comedy, while Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy will bring his unique humor to SNL.

The Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere with Bad Bunny will be memorable for comedy fans. With his return as host and a talented cast of new and returning members, this season promises new humor and entertainment. SNL will continue to entertain and surprise viewers with Bad Bunny's charm and the writers' and performers' creativity.