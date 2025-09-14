Who will host Saturday Night Live for the new season? SNL Season 51 details before premiere, explored

Saturday Night Live via @nbcsnl

As the autumn leaves commence their descent and the pressures from a new television season seem to settle, SNL (Saturday Night Live) returns. All eyes will be on 30 Rockefeller Plaza once again as SNL prepares for the premiere of its 51st season on October 4, 2025 on NBC and Peacock.

SNL has been a labor of love and vision of the iconic and legendary Lorne Michaels since 1975. SNL continues to be a force in Las Vegas. Although it has staked its claim on culture and comedy as well as late-night television, SNL always knows how to land a punch with its political satire, irreverent skits, and former cast members who still know how to land a headline. After its star-studded 50th anniversary special with historic names like Maya Rudolph and Eddie Murphy coming to take the stage at Studio 8H, SNL is re-energized for its next big moment.

With a new cast, anticipated 1,000th episode, and its pure raucous humor after a post-National election atmosphere, there is great excitement among viewers about who will host SNL Season 51 premiere. There is, however, no name announced by NBC yet and they are keeping it under the wraps.

The host of SNL season 51: Speculation and star power

Although NBC has not announced the hosts of Season 51, there are several rumors flying. For many of the seasons in the past, SNL would generally have well-known, A-list stars to start the new season. It is not hard to picture West Coast viewers welcoming back a cast member like Scarlett Johansson, who closed Season 50 as host number 7. Posts on X suggest fans are also hoping for iconic alumni, such as Adam Sandler or Tina Fey with her sharp comedic sensibilities that could ground a politically charged season opener. Other possible hosts could include newer stars such as Zendaya, who will soon finish her legitimate projects after Euphoria and Dune, or even comedians such as Ali Wong, whose Netflix specials have attracted large audiences. Not only have they demonstrated their mainstream appeal, but they have also proven they can deliver the funny.

Michaels frequently recruits hosts who are culturally relevant in the timeline - actors starring in highly anticipated releases, musicians with chart-topping albums, or viral stars. The 2025 Emmys and Golden Globes are imminent, so A-listers will be out promoting their fall projects. As for the musical guest (who is often purposefully paired to match the vibe of the host), it could very well be Billie Eilish, Post Malone, or anyone based on SNL’s recent guests.

A new era for SNL: Cast shifts and creative reinvention

Season 51 marks a pivotal moment for SNL, as creator Lorne Michaels, now 80, embraces a “reinvention” after the show’s 50th anniversary. The cast sees significant changes, with veterans like Heidi Gardner (eight seasons), Ego Nwodim (seven seasons), Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow departing. Newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, Veronika Slowikowska, and Ben Marshall (formerly of Please Don’t Destroy) join as featured players, bringing fresh comedic voices from stand-up, social media, and improv.

Returning repertory players like James Austin Johnson, whose Donald Trump impression remains a cornerstone, alongside Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kenan Thompson, ensure continuity. The combination of the old and new paves the way for a season that is sure to redefine limits while respecting the past for SNL.

The show will premiere on October 4, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC, and the next day on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more such updates!