SNL season 51 schedule: List of all hosts and musical guests confirmed so far

Saturday Night Live is the brainchild of Lorne Michaels, having debuted in 1975, and remains a cultural institution, delivering sharp sketch comedy, biting political satire, and memorable musical performances.

Broadcast live from Studio 8H at NBC’s Rockefeller Center in New York City, each 90-minute episode features a celebrity host, a musical guest, a cold open skewering current events, the iconic Weekend Update segment and a mix of live and pre-taped sketches.

Season 51, which launched on October 4, 2025, follows the show’s 50th anniversary milestone, arriving amid a contentious U.S. election cycle and Hollywood’s rebound from the 2023-2024 writers’ and actors’ strikes. Despite significant cast turnover, veterans such as Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow have departed. Newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska have injected fresh energy.

Michaels told Entertainment Tonight:

"It's always hard when people leave, change is good for the show. And the people that we're bringing in, I'm really excited about "

SNL season 51 schedule: List of all confirmed hosts and musical guests

October 4, 2025

Host is Bad Bunny

Musical Guest - Doja Cat (first appearance, showcasing tracks from her Scarlet deluxe album). Bad Bunny used his Puerto Rican heritage to fuel sketches on immigration and fame, addressing his polarizing Super Bowl LIX headliner news.

October 11, 2025

Host is Amy Poehler (third time hosting, previously in 2008 and 2010)

Musical Guest - Role Model (first appearance, real name Tucker Pillsbury, performing introspective indie-pop from his 2025 album Kansas Anymore). Poehler’s episode was a love letter to SNL’s history, with a “Weekend Update” “joke swap” featuring past anchors Colin Jost, Michael Che, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers. Her parody of Pam Bondi, mocking the attorney general’s stance on election integrity, sparked online buzz.

October 18, 2025

Host and Musical Guest is Sabrina Carpenter (first-time host, performed as musical guest in Season 49). The 26-year-old pop star, riding the success of her 2025 album Man’s Best Friend, delivered high-energy performances of “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

November 1, 2025

Host is Miles Teller (second time, first hosted in 2022 for Season 48’s premiere).

Musical Guest - Brandi Carlile (fourth appearance, promoting her October 24 album Returning to Myself). Teller, fresh off his action flick The Gorge and his fame from Top Gun: Maverick, is expected to bring his frat-bro charm to sketches, following his 2022 stint that included a memorable Peyton Manning impression. Carlile, a folk-rock veteran, will likely perform introspective tracks like “You and Me on the Rock.”

November 8, 2025

Host is Nikki Glaser (first-time host, known for her Netflix Tom Brady roast and hosting the 2025 Golden Globes)

Musical Guest - sombr (first appearance, performing emotive songs like “Back to Friends” from his 2025 EP).

November 15, 2025

Host is Glen Powell (first-time host, known for Twisters , Hit Man and Top Gun: Maverick ).

, and ). Musical Guest - Olivia Dean (first appearance, British soul singer performing from her 2025 album The Art of Loving). Powell, 37, is Hollywood’s current golden boy, and his Texas charm and comedic timing (seen in Everybody Wants Some!!) should shine in Studio 8H.

SNL Season 51 airs live on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PT with simultaneous streaming on Peacock.

