Love Is Blind alum Chelsea Blackwell fires back after season 9 contestant jokes about her Megan Fox comment

Megan Fox (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season six alum Chelsea Blackwell has publicly responded after season nine contestant Kacie McIntosh referenced her viral “Megan Fox” comment on the show.

According to an E! News report on October 3, 2025, the moment took place in episode 3 of the new season, which premiered on October 1 on Netflix.

In the pods, Kacie joked to fellow contestant Patrick Suzuki that she “could be lying” about her appearance because they had not yet seen each other face-to-face.

When Patrick agreed, Kacie clarified that she would not lie to him about her looks, comparing it to someone falsely saying they looked like Megan Fox.

This comment echoed Chelsea’s 2020 season six pod conversation with Jimmy Presnell, where she explained she was often compared to the actress because of her dark hair and blue eyes, but added that she herself did not see the resemblance and told him not to get excited.

After the new episode aired, Chelsea posted a TikTok on Oct. 2, 2025, lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s 2024 track “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” and captioned it “Yikes,” showing herself watching Kacie’s joke. Fans quickly flooded the comments supporting her reaction.

Context of Love Is Blind star Kacie’s remark and Chelsea’s past claim



Episode 3 of Love Is Blind season 9 included a scene in which Kacie McIntosh, a hair and makeup artist, joked with Patrick Suzuki about how appearances can be misunderstood in the pods.

She said she “could be lying” about her looks and then clarified, “I wouldn’t lie to you, Patrick. That would be like telling a guy you look like Megan Fox.”

This line directly recalled a moment from Chelsea Blackwell’s season six storyline. In 2020, Chelsea told her pod connection Jimmy Presnell that she had sometimes been compared to Megan Fox:

“It’s only because I have dark hair and blue eyes … But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

That exchange became widely discussed online and even drew a comment from Megan Fox herself in April 2024. The actress told E! News,

“I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye.”

The reference in season nine shows how past viral scenes continue to echo across new casts and episodes. It also highlights how contestants use humor and pop culture callbacks to break the tension in the pods and build rapport with new connections.

Love Is Blind alum Chelsea’s reaction and public response

After Kacie’s remark aired, Chelsea Blackwell posted a TikTok on Oct. 2, 2025, showing herself watching the scene and lip-syncing Taylor Swift’s 2024 song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me.” In the clip, she sang, “Tell me everything is not about me, but what if it is?” before cutting to footage of Kacie’s joke..

She added the caption, “Yikes.” Fans quickly rallied behind Chelsea in the comments. One user wrote,

“They’re literally so obsessed with you – fan behavior,” while another added, “I’m soooo glad you saw and responded to this.”

Chelsea’s post tapped into the long-running conversation about her original comment and the way it’s been perceived since. By posting her reaction in a humorous but direct way, she acknowledged the joke without escalating it.

Megan Fox’s earlier statement in April 2024, “I believe she’s telling the truth,” also resurfaced in fan discussions.

With new episodes of Love Is Blind season nine dropping Oct. 8 on Netflix, Chelsea’s TikTok underscores how alumni of the series remain part of the conversation even when they are not on screen, and how viewers continue to engage with both past and current cast members across social media platforms.



