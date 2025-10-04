Former Big Brother UK housemate Nathan King criticized for anti-trans remarks targeting current contestant Zelah Glasson

Zelah from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram @bbuk)

Big Brother UK’s 2025 series introduced Zelah Glasson, a trans man and personal trainer from South London.

In his promotional video for the show, he told viewers that “being transgender is not a choice,” describing how he had lived as a woman for 23 years before transitioning and how he now uses fitness to support others.

On 3 October 2025, Attitude UK and other outlets reported that former Big Brother UK contestant Nathan King, who finished fifth in the 2024 season, reposted Zelah’s promo on Instagram with the caption:

“She’s right, it’s not a choice, it’s a MENTAL ILLNESS.”

The story has since been deleted, but screenshots circulated widely on Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter, drawing sharp reactions.

Many fans voiced support for Zelah, while others criticized King’s comments as harmful.

King has previously spoken about his own sexuality on the show, saying in 2024 that he had come out as gay but later chose not to label himself.

Zelah, meanwhile, told Big Brother UK producers that he hoped his appearance would “re-centre” the narrative about transgender people and show that he is more than his gender identity.

Big Brother alum Nathan King’s remarks and online reaction

Nathan King, who gained attention as a contestant in the 2024 season of Big Brother UK, shared Zelah Glasson’s entrance video on his Instagram stories.

He added the caption: “She’s right, it’s not a choice, it’s a MENTAL ILLNESS.”

In a follow-up story, he also shared a tweet reading:

“Why do trans-identified people make being trans-identified their whole personality? Bore off.”

Over that tweet, King wrote: “They can’t ever tell me I’m wrong. They just scream insults.”

These posts were quickly removed, but screenshots began circulating on Reddit and other platforms.

Users branded King “a loser” and “repulsive” and accused him of being disrespectful. Some comments pointed to King’s past on the show, recalling how he had described himself as someone who “just goes for the person, mind first and then everything else later.”

Reports in Attitude UK noted that King has defended his comments by saying he was expressing an opinion.

The backlash reignited a wider conversation about how transgender people are discussed on social media and reality television. While some accounts supported King’s right to express his view, many more argued that his words contributed to misinformation and stigma.

Zelah Glasson’s introduction in Big Brother UK and public support

Zelah Glasson entered the Big Brother UK house in September 2025 as one of the new housemates.

In his VT, he explained that he had lived as a woman for 23 years before transitioning and that he now specializes in inclusive fitness training for transgender individuals and women. He told viewers:

“I think I’m living proof that being transgender is not a choice.” He added a rhetorical question: “Why would I choose to go from the luxury, the sanctuary of the women’s toilets to the men’s?”

In the same clip, he joked that he was “like a spaniel dog” full of energy and looking forward to the show’s tasks. Fans quickly embraced him, using hashtags such as #TeamZelah on social media.

Gay Times and other outlets reported that his appearance was seen as meaningful for representation, following earlier trans contestants such as Nadia Almada in 2004, Luke Anderson in 2012, and Hallie Clarke in 2023.

In interviews, Zelah said he wanted to “re-centre” the conversation around trans people and show that being trans is only one part of who he is. His TikTok following of nearly 90,000 and Instagram following of more than 40,000 grew further after his Big Brother debut.

Coverage on 3 October 2025 highlighted that his presence in the house has already become a talking point among viewers and sparked conversations beyond the show.



Stay tuned for more updates.