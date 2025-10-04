Kalybriah opens up about tense fight with Edmond on Love Is Blind over waiting for marriage

Kalybriah from Love Is Blind (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 returned to Netflix on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, bringing a new group of singles from Denver, Colorado.

In episode 6, viewers saw one of the most talked-about moments of the season so far: Kalybriah “KB” Haskin and Edmond Harvey’s disagreement about waiting until marriage.

In an exclusive interview with People on October 3, 2025, Kalybriah explained what led to the argument and how it has affected their relationship.

The couple met in the pods and got engaged sight unseen before traveling with the other engaged pairs to Mexico.

During a poolside group conversation about intimacy, Edmond told the men that his fiancée wanted to wait until marriage to have s*x, but that he did not feel the same way.

Later, when the topic came up between them, Edmond became emotional about Kalybriah’s past relationships and her decision to be abstinent before marriage.

Kalybriah told People, “It was important to stand my ground about that,” explaining she had practiced abstinence for eight months before the show.

She added that she had been open with Edmond about her boundaries in the pods, saying,

“I want to let you know before you propose. He understood. He said he agreed.”

Kalybriah describes setting boundaries before engagement in Love Is Blind

In her interview, Kalybriah explained that her choice to wait until marriage was part of a deliberate personal process. She told People,

“I went in [practicing] abstinence for eight months prior to the show. So it was just like, I am in a whole different space than I might’ve been when I was a college girl.”

According to her, she had been clear with Edmond about these boundaries in the pods, adding,

“I thought it would’ve been blindsiding to not have told him that before... because that’s what people do when they’re engaged.”

Once in Mexico, the topic resurfaced during a pool party where alcohol was involved. Kalybriah recalled that Edmond brought up her past one-night stand in front of others, something she had shared in confidence.

“We’re under the influence from the pool party and you throw in my face, ‘Oh, you’ve had a one-night stand,’” she said. “It’s almost like you saying you deserve my body, and that’s not the case.”

She said this moment “gave me the ick” but that she still tried to understand Edmond’s perspective.

Edmond’s reaction and the couple’s night apart in Mexico

As the discussion escalated in Love Is Blind, Edmond began to cry, telling Kalybriah he felt “always” seen as “the nice guy” and taken advantage of. Kalybriah said this shift unsettled her, asking,

“Did I offend you by not giving you my body?”

She described the moment as strange because she had been the one setting a boundary, yet found herself consoling her fiancé.

“That doesn’t make sense. That’s unfair,” she told People. “You can’t manipulate me in that sense.”

Kalybriah said she eventually left the room to get space.

“At that moment, I no longer could take it because… you’re not respecting my boundaries, and now you’re boohoo-ing. And your crying scared me because I didn’t know what you were doing,” she recalled.

She added that she slept on the balcony while Edmond stayed in the room. “I needed some fresh air because that was a lot to take in. I was offended,” she said.

Despite the disagreement, Kalybriah emphasized she had raised the issue several times before engagement and thought Edmond had accepted it. She attributed the confrontation partly to alcohol:

“I think the liquor just influenced that and encouraged that behavior. And he was a lot.”

Viewers will see how the couple’s relationship develops when the next batch of episodes drops on Netflix on October 8, 2025.



Stay tuned for more updates.