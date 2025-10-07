Seeking Sister Wife: Dannielle opens up about the pain of change as Lorrana moves in

The Merrifield Family (Image via TLC)

Seeking Sister Wife follows couples exploring plural marriage as they navigate emotional, cultural, and logistical changes in their relationships.

In the episode that aired on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, viewers saw a major transition within the Merrifield family as Lorrana, originally from Brazil, officially moved in with Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield.

The Merrifields’ arrangement differed from most families featured on the show. Instead of Garrick spending nights in separate bedrooms with each wife, Dannielle and Lorrana shared a sister-wife bedroom and took turns staying with Garrick in the master bedroom.

This episode focused on how each member of the household adapted to this new setup and how they communicated through language and emotional barriers.

As the move took place, Dannielle began clearing out her belongings from the master bedroom to make space for Lorrana. The process brought up mixed feelings for her, as she reflected on what this change meant for her marriage.

Meanwhile, Lorrana adjusted to her new environment, learning routines and household dynamics in a different country. TLC released an exclusive preview clip that captured both women working together to settle into their shared living situation, showing the start of a new chapter for their family.

Danielle making room for change in Seeking Sister Wife

In this episode, Dannielle began moving her personal items from Garrick’s space into the shared room.

As she worked, she admitted the process carried emotional weight.

“Oh my gosh, I’m taking my stuff out of Garrick’s space, and what that really means in my mind, and trying to process that,” she told producers.

While sorting her belongings, she described the feeling of uncertainty, saying,

“It’s kind of like packing for a trip, but you don’t even know where you’re going and what to bring.” She later added, “It didn’t feel normal. It didn’t feel real yet. It was going to take some time, I think, to settle in that this was our new normal.”

As she continued, Dannielle used her phone to communicate with Lorrana through translation. “I do feel a little bit emotional. I know it’s good, but I’m not sure what to bring and what to leave,” she shared.

Lorrana replied, “I totally understand, especially because you always kept your things here in the room itself. It was just yours. But don’t worry about everything now. You only take the essentials.”

The exchange highlighted the pair’s efforts to bridge their emotional and cultural differences while adjusting to shared space.

Couples adjusting to a new dynamic in Seeking Sister Wife

Lorrana reflected on the changes in Portuguese, later translated for the show’s audience:

“It’s different. Everything is different. I think God has already prepared me because I wanted to live here with them. So little by little, I was adapting. I was learning.”

The moment underscored how both women were navigating unfamiliar territory, Dannielle learning to share a space she once had to herself, and Lorrana integrating into an existing marriage.

At one point, as Dannielle became visibly emotional, Lorrana comforted her with a gentle hand on her shoulder.

Dannielle later told producers,

“I was just a little emotional because I’d always shared a room with Garrick. It was good. I was happy, but it was just…” before trailing off mid-sentence.

As this episode of Seeking Sister Wife ended, viewers saw the family beginning to organize their shared areas and routines.

