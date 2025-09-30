Seeking Sister Wife season 6: Meet the families

Seeking Sister Wife season 6 (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

Seeking Sister Wife season 6 premiered on Monday, September 22, 2025, which featured both returning families and new couples exploring plural marriage.

Returning families continue their relationships from previous seasons, while new families begin their journeys with potential sister wives.

Each family faces distinct challenges related to integrating a new member into their household. The show introduces viewers to the dynamics of plural families in different regions of the United States.

This season specifically follows five families as they navigate the process of seeking a sister wife, focusing on the relationships, timelines, and household adjustments that accompany this decision.

Introducing the families of Seeking Sister Wife season 6

1) The Merrifield Family

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, from Buena Vista, Colorado, are returning to the series after previous attempts with Roberta and Nathalia. Both women were Brazilian, and the couple is now introducing Lorrana, who has arrived on a K1 visa.

The visa gives the couple 90 days to marry. Lorrana is adjusting to life in rural Colorado while Garrick and Dannielle evaluate the possibility of adding a third wife.

The family’s storyline focuses on the timeline and logistical aspects of integrating Lorrana into the household. The season also follows the couple as they balance family routines and cultural adjustments for Lorrana.

2) The Davis Family

Nick, April, and Jenny Davis live in Aurora, Colorado, and are continuing their plural marriage journey. The family is preparing for the birth of another daughter.

A former wife, Danielle, has left the family amicably. Teresa, a platonic friend for 14 years, is now joining the family as a potential sister wife. Nick is navigating the transition from friendship to a spousal relationship with Teresa.

The season highlights the family’s planning and adjustments for the new relationship dynamic.

3) The Williamson Family

Reise and Billie Jean Williamson, from New Ross, Indiana, have been married for four years and have one-year-old twins. They also have two dogs, three cats, and several chickens.

The couple has known each other for over 20 years, having met in middle school. Billie Jean proposed expanding the family by bringing in a sister wife to address fertility challenges.

Reise is participating in the dating process as part of this plural marriage consideration. The storyline documents the family’s steps in seeking an additional member.

4) The Peralta Family

Yessel and Dani Peralta live in Bristol, Connecticut, and have been married for nearly five years. They have two young sons together, along with two children from Yessel’s previous relationships.

Dani works as a nurse, and Yessel’s job requires travel. The couple considered a sister wife to provide additional household support. They previously attempted plural marriage, which did not continue.

Dani has established boundaries for the new attempt, while the family evaluates the integration process with the household and work schedules. The season also highlights conversations about expectations and support structures for a potential sister wife.

5) The Johnson Family

Matt and Anjelica Johnson are from Providence, Rhode Island. They have been polygamists for several years and have two young children.

They have been in a three-year relationship with Shanay, who is also Anjelica’s friend. Shanay seeks additional time with Matt as part of the family’s next steps.

The family is reviewing their relationship structure to define the future of their household. The season documents the family’s ongoing discussions and planning for shared responsibilities.

