Tension rises as Anjelica and Shanay finally meet to read Matt’s apology text together in Seeking Sister Wife season 6 episode 6 sneak peek

Seeking Sister Wife season 6 (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

In the upcoming episode of Seeking Sister Wife season 6, set to air on October 27, 2025, Anjelica and Shanay meet for the first time in several weeks to read an apology text from Matt.

Their reunion follows a period of limited communication and growing tension within the household. The sisters have not interacted directly since prior conflicts and the text catalyzes addressing unresolved issues.

The episode focuses on their engagement with Matt’s message, the dynamics of their relationship and how they navigate the emotional complexity of reconnecting and discussing recent events together.

Seeking Sister Wife's Anjelica and Shanay read Matt’s apology text

Reading Matt’s apology text

During the episode, Shanay begins reading the text from Matt. She explains that he titled the message with her name, Shanay and that the text begins with him expressing that he loves her.

In the message, Matt describes spending a significant amount of time "guarding" himself from feeling anything because it is all he knew.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ goes on to say that he is making an effort to reveal his feelings and be more talkative, though it still feels strange and uncomfortable for him.

Matt makes it clear that it is his intention never to hurt Shanay, admitting that he has caused her pain and he states that he doesn't want to be separated from her and wants her "forever."

Anjelica responds by saying that the message is stuffed with too much stuff to process and Shanay discloses that she really doesn't know her way out and is in a deep emotional ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌conflict.

She points out that this level of openness is significant for Matt. Shanay also highlights that he has never been this "vulnerable" with her, emphasizing the unusual nature of the text.

Anjelica confirms this observation, acknowledging the rarity of Matt expressing such deep emotions directly. Shanay further explains their communication pattern, saying,

"And I've been, like, pulling and pulling and pulling and pulling for this and haven't gotten it. So you send that text, I don't respond. But then, in the same token of me not responding, ask me when's the last time I talked to him."

Anjelica adds, "He hasn't followed up" and Shanay says, "No."

Events leading up to their meetup

In the previous episode, Matt revealed to his wife that he had been talking to a woman he had dated previously.

His wife questioned the decision, noting that pursuing someone else while Shanay had not responded could create further complications.

She described his actions as "childish," stating that it appeared he was reacting to hurt rather than addressing issues in the current relationship.

The wife agreed to meet the new woman, Marilyn, to understand the situation. The meeting took place at a Wiccan-themed venue where participants created intention candles.

Marilyn discussed her spiritual practices and a past sexual encounter with Matt. The meeting concluded with Matt deciding not to pursue the relationship.

Implications for the Johnson household

The events leading up to Anjelica and Shanay’s meeting reflect ongoing communication challenges within the Johnson family.

Shanay's lack of response to Matt’s previous messages contributed to tension, while Matt’s actions regarding new relationships added complexity.

This episode centers on the sisters’ interaction with Matt’s apology and their efforts to address unresolved matters. It highlights the process of confronting conflicts and managing emotional dynamics within the family while attempting to maintain connection and understanding.

Stay tuned for more updates.