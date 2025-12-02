"I don't have to see it:" Seeking Sister Wives star Billie expresses her discomfort in watching Reise living with someone else in the same house

Reise and Billie Jean from Seeking Sister Wife (Image vis YouTube/TLC)

Seeking Sister Wives season 6 features an Indiana couple, Reise and Billie Jean Williamson, who are hoping to grow their family.

As Billie can't conceive, they had their one-year-old twins through IVF, and now that they want a huge family, the couple has decided to Seek Sister Wife into their family, with whom Reise can have children and Billie would have someone to connect.

Reise and Billie have found their sister wife, Randi, who would eventually move in with them, and jealousy has started creeping into Billie's heart, who now suggests living separately as she cannot see them together living in the same house.

In a candid moment between Billie Jean and Reise in the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wives, which premiered on December 1, 2025, on TLC, the couple opened up about the emotional truths of stepping into the polygamous life.

Billie responds to Reise, who asked her if she would be okay knowing that he is living with someone else in the next room:

"That's the reason why I said separate houses, I don't have to see it, I don't have to hear it."

Here's what Reise and Billie Jean talked about in the latest episode of Seeking Sister Wives

The Monday episode of Seeking Sister Wives saw Reise trying to understand how Billie would feel about him living in the same house with another partner, asking:

"So would you be okay though knowing like if you lived on the same land with knowing I'm right next door with.... that sister wife?"

Billie doesn’t even let the thought fully land before answering honestly that it was the same reason she said separate house, so that she does not have to face it or hear anything.

Reise opens up about his own concerns, adding in a confessional:

"My biggest concern is with Billie and jealousy because… is it gonna be a continuing theme? Is this something that's gonna keep coming up? It’s making me nervous about this whole situation."

He went on to doubt their decision to Seeking Sister Wife in their life, questioning whether this lifestyle is truly right for Billie or not:

"Does she really want this? Was it something we jumped into quickly? So it's something I feel like we definitely are gonna have to go over a little bit more."

He then told Billie Jean about the sister wife, Randi, recalling how she got excited about the recent steps they have taken forward, adding:

"After the last date, I mean, she was excited to go on another one, so I’m really just excited to keep moving forward and seeing where it’s going."

Billie, meanwhile, says that she appreciates Randi's willingness to take things slowly, noting to Reise:

"Well, I like that she’s comfortable with going slow because this is new for all of us.” Reise agrees: “Right.” Billie continues, “And so that way, you know, we’re all kind of learning and taking it in together.”

Reise and Billie then open up more in a confessional, admitting how unprepared they were when everything first started, with Reise noting:

"When we started this, I mean, we were complete newbies-green. We had no idea what we were doing, and we had to learn a lot."

Billie also remembers being the confident one in the beginning, and how that affected them both, saying:

"I felt like she was so confident in the beginning, and that’s what made me confident."

Reise acknowledged the emotional intricacy of the whole situation in the episode of Seeking Sister Wife, where she accepts that they are going through ups and downs, adding:

"Was I overwhelmed at first? Yeah… and I feel like as long as I communicate and I stay open and let everyone know what I'm feeling, then everything is going to be okay."

