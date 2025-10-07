West Jordan’s Melanie Bjork-Jensen serves up spooky treats on Halloween Baking Championship

One of the judges of Halloween Baking Championship, Carla Hall (Image via Instagram @carlaphall)

Season 11 of Halloween Baking Championship premiered on September 15, 2025, on Food Network and its streaming platforms.

The show brings together 10 bakers from across the United States competing for a $25,000 prize in a haunted mansion setting.

Among the contestants is West Jordan resident Melanie Bjork-Jensen, a wedding cake baker and labor-and-delivery nurse at St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek.

Bjork-Jensen taught herself to bake by watching online videos and started a wedding cake business to pay for nursing school. Her tattoo reads,

“I am worth the effort it takes to be happy,” a message that reflects her decision to balance her medical career with her love for baking.

This was her second time applying for the competition. When producers reached out to her this year, she said yes immediately.

The show’s premiere introduced new themes and mechanical challenges that tested both technical and creative skills. Each episode asks contestants to make desserts inspired by Halloween fears and stories while competing under tight time limits.

Filming took place earlier this year and featured a mix of returning judges and new twists designed to push bakers to think differently about presentation and flavor.

Competing under pressure in the Halloween Baking Championship

The first challenge asked bakers to create a dessert based on their number one Halloween fright, and make it appear to “pump blood.” Contestants were given edible tubing, a pump, and flavoring ingredients to match the design. Bjork-Jensen explained,

“We had to make the blood edible and match the flavor of our creation while sliding the tubing through without ruining the dessert.”

Performing in front of cameras and judges added to the tension.

“We had to do it live on camera, and it was so terrifying,” she said.

Even with her background in emergency and trauma nursing, Bjork-Jensen found the competition’s pressure different from her hospital work.

During filming, she developed strong connections with the other contestants, describing the bond as unique. “I felt trauma-bonded to the other bakers,” she said, recalling how the group supported one another through the show’s long production days.

In one episode, she had a public breakdown while trying to complete a challenge, but finished the task and stayed in the competition. She later said the experience pushed her beyond her comfort zone but also gave her confidence to continue taking creative risks.

Personal challenges and motivation

Bjork-Jensen faced additional challenges due to her health in the Halloween Baking Championship.

Four years ago, she survived a brain tumor and now lives with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune condition that affects her thyroid and makes gluten harmful for her. This limitation meant she could not taste the desserts she baked during the competition.

“In one episode, I knew something was wrong, but I couldn’t tell what,” she said. “I took a bite, spit it out, and realized I had left the sugar out. It was terrible.”

Even with those obstacles, her motivation stayed strong. Her two children, who are her biggest supporters, flew to California to visit her on a day she wasn’t filming. She said their encouragement helped her stay grounded throughout the competition.

Bjork-Jensen reflected on what the show meant to her personally.

“I tend to be unkind to myself and haven’t always been patient with learning,” she said.

Competing reminded her that growth takes time and effort.

“Going through this felt like the biggest piece of therapy I could have, and it was an incredible life-changing experience," she said.

Season 11 of Halloween Baking Championship continues weekly on Food Network and streaming platforms, featuring new themed challenges and eliminations until one baker wins the title and grand prize.

_____________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.