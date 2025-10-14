Halloween Baking Championship judges get playfully spooked in creepy holiday game

Halloween Baking Championship judges (Image via Instagram @foodnetwork)

Halloween Baking Championship returned with a new episode on October 14, 2025, bringing a light but unexpected twist to the competition.

This time, the spotlight shifted from the bakers to the judges: Zac Young, Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and John Henson, who joined in a spooky, seasonal game that combined humor, self-reflection, and teamwork.

Instead of judging cakes and desserts, the panel took part in a “creepy Christmas” Q&A session where they could laugh at themselves and each other.

The theme encouraged them to use their knowledge of horror movies and haunted house stories to answer questions about survival, courage, and personality under pressure.

The game began with a simple question but soon became one of the episode’s highlights.

A behind-the-scenes clip of the session quickly went viral after airing, gaining positive reactions from fans.

The episode reminded viewers that Halloween Baking Championship thrives not only on creativity in the kitchen but also on the fun and connection that come from shared experiences during the Halloween season.

The judges’ spooky round in Halloween Baking Championship

The episode’s first segment opened with the question,

“Who would die first in a horror movie?”

The query set off a mix of laughter and curiosity among the judges. They analyzed one another’s personalities while keeping the conversation fun.

Carla Hall said, “I’d probably be the one trying to help everyone, and that never ends well.” Zac Young replied, “I’d trip over my own sugar sculpture before the monster even appeared,” earning laughter from the group.

Their answers reflected both humor and insight. The conversation turned toward how each of them might respond to fear or tension in real life. Stephanie Boswell observed, “It’s funny how fear brings out the same instincts we use in baking, timing, precision, and teamwork.”

John Henson added a host’s perspective, noting that the judges’ quick thinking and composure under pressure were the same skills needed to survive the chaos of a baking tent.

The discussion gradually moved beyond jokes to a reflection on how personalities influence performance. They pointed out that even in a baking competition, reactions to stress can reveal a person’s strategy, calmness, or impulsiveness.

The segment ended with the judges laughing at how differently they would handle a haunted situation, proving that the same qualities that make them strong judges also make them human and relatable.

The audience and contestants enjoyed seeing them as participants rather than critics for a change.

Inside the haunted house and horror movie favorites in Halloween Baking Championship

The second round of the game focused on haunted house scenarios and favorite horror movies.

Each judge was asked who they would choose as a partner inside a haunted house. Carla Hall commented,

“I’d pick John because he’d probably make jokes until the ghosts got tired.” Zac Young chose Stephanie Boswell, saying she had the “calm confidence” to stay focused.

Their choices revealed how much the judges respected one another’s strengths. The discussion highlighted qualities such as courage, reliability, and trust — the same ones they value in contestants.

They agreed that staying composed in a haunted house isn’t too different from handling high-stakes moments in the competition kitchen.

When the topic shifted to horror movies, the judges shared their favorites. Carla Hall named The Shining for its suspense, while Zac Young mentioned Get Out as his top pick.

Stephanie Boswell added that she preferred films “where the fear builds slowly, like baking, one layer at a time.” These quotes provided a glimpse into their individual tastes and thought processes, linking storytelling with their creative judging approach.

The episode gave audiences a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the personalities who help make Halloween Baking Championship both competitive and entertaining each season.

