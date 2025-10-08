Patrick seeks closure as other cast members revisit past relationships in Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9, Episodes 7–9 aired on October 8, 2025, showing the Denver couples as they settled into life outside the pods.

The new episodes included emotional conversations, family visits, and a reunion that brought several cast members face-to-face with their exes.

One of the most discussed moments centered on Patrick, who sought closure after his short-lived engagement to Kacie ended before the group returned to Denver.

At the rodeo-themed mini reunion, Patrick shared that Kacie had stopped responding to his messages and refused to take his calls.

He told the other men that she ended their relationship the day after they got back and did not return his engagement ring. The scene showed Patrick still looking for answers, while other cast members reconnected with people they had once dated in the pods.

Kacie later spoke exclusively to People magazine on October 6 about her side of the story, explaining why she ended things with Patrick and how she felt watching it back on screen.

The episodes and interview together provided new context for one of Love Is Blind Season 9’s most talked-about breakups and the emotional fallout that followed.

Patrick reconnects and reflects in Love Is Blind

At the group gathering in Love Is Blind, Patrick opened up about the breakup that had taken place shortly after filming in Baja.

He explained that Kacie had asked him to tell others they had split, and he had been surprised by how suddenly things ended. During the conversation, Patrick said,

“She told me it was over, and then she stopped answering my messages.”

His friends were shocked, especially when he added that she had not returned the engagement ring.

Other cast members offered support, reminding Patrick that everyone was under pressure during the experiment.

When asked how he felt, Patrick said, “I just wish I knew what went wrong. I wanted to talk, but she didn’t want to.”

Later in a confessional, he shared that he still cared for Kacie but needed closure to move forward.

Kacie, meanwhile, spoke in her interview about her decision to end things.

“I was trying to protect his feelings,” she said. “It came off wrong, and that’s my biggest regret.” She also clarified that she did not mean to ghost him, adding, “I did reach out to him in Denver. I really did think I fell in love with him.”

Kacie explains her side of the story

In her interview, Kacie McIntosh explained what led to her breakup with Patrick Suzuki and how she felt after watching the episodes air.

She said that while she had strong feelings for Patrick in the pods, things changed when they met in person.

“I remember thinking, this is a stranger in my arms,” Kacie shared. “It wasn’t about how he looked, it just didn’t feel like someone I knew.”

Kacie said she realized during filming that the engagement was moving faster than she was ready for.

“This was about marriage, not dating,” she said. “At that moment, I knew I couldn’t go through with it.”

She admitted that her decision was confusing for Patrick, especially after she kissed him during their breakup. “I felt comfort in his arms,” she said. “It was a strange moment, but I cared about him.”

She also addressed the criticism she received online, saying, “People think I didn’t care, but I did. I just didn’t want to hurt him more by being completely honest in that moment.”

In both the show and the interview, Kacie expressed regret for how the breakup happened but said she was grateful for what the experience taught her.

“I loved Patrick,” she said. “We did this together, and I did the best I could with something very hard to explain.”

Stay tuned for more updates.