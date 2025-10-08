Annie meets Nick’s parents as the couple tries to rebuild trust in Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

On October 8, 2025, Love Is Blind Season 9, Episode 8 was released, which followed the Denver couples as they began to live together and get adjusted to life outside of the pods.

One of the main storylines from this episode centered on Annie and Nick as they worked to rebuild trust after the fight in Baja. They left their trip on a rocky note and were still navigating each other’s feelings.

As Episode 8 began, Nick and Annie talked about their earlier fight. Nick said that Annie’s words made him feel “kicked down a mountain.”

Annie said she was sorry and understood that she was “all in” while he was “still getting there.” They agreed to start over as they began living together in Denver.

Later in the episode, Nick took Annie to meet his parents.

The visit gave them a chance to reconnect and for Annie to see more of Nick’s life outside the pods. It was a small but clear step as they worked to rebuild trust through family support and open talk.

Love Is Blind couple Nick and Annie revisit the conflict that took place in Baja

Before meeting Nick’s parents, the couple talked again about their fight in Baja.

Their earlier disagreement was about whether Nick’s feelings were as strong as Annie’s.

Nick told her that her words made him feel hurt, saying it felt like she had “kicked [him] down a mountain.”

Annie said she understood what he was trying to say and admitted that she had spoken out of frustration. She said she wanted to make things right and be more careful with her words.

Nick said he was still “getting there” but wanted to keep growing with her. Annie said she accepted that and would give him time to feel ready. Both of them spoke calmly and tried not to blame each other. Nick said,

“I just want us to be able to talk without feeling like we’re on opposite sides.”

Annie said, “That’s all I want too.” Nick added,

“I don’t want our fights to make us lose what we have.”

By the end of their talk, they agreed that patience, honesty, and time were important to move forward. Their decision to work on their trust helped them face new steps together in the real world outside the pods, showing they were willing to try again despite their earlier conflict.

Meeting the parents and looking ahead in Love Is Blind

Later in Episode 8, Nick took Annie to his home in the mountains to meet his parents.

The visit was a quiet moment for both of them. Annie looked around his home, noticed his outdoor hobbies, and learned more about his life before Love Is Blind.

Nick told her that he wanted them to “keep this place” and also find a home in the city, where Annie worked.

When they met Nick’s parents, things went smoothly. His parents called him their “special, sensitive boy” and welcomed Annie kindly. The meeting gave both of them some peace after their earlier tension.

In a confessional, Nick said that seeing Annie with his parents reminded him “why I wanted to do this in the first place.” Annie said that meeting his family helped her understand him better and learn more about his life.

By the end of the episode, the couple looked more at ease with each other, though rebuilding trust was still something they needed to keep working on.

