NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Does Tony finally confess his feelings for Ziva?

Tony & Ziva: A Moment Long Overdue

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 is about to end. In this Paramount+ series "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, veterans of the original "NCIS" series, made a comeback to the franchise as Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively, greatly emphasizing their characters and their complicated lives.

The story revolves around Tony and Ziva, who are still alive, co-parenting their daughter, Tali, played by Isla Gie, in Paris in the most recent instalment of the "NCIS" franchise. The family flees throughout Europe while attempting to identify the assailants after Tony's security firm is attacked by unidentified evil entities, according to Paramount. This episode keeps the audience curious with its plot twists, deadly missions, a dangerous robotic dog, and Henry's disappearance.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1: Episode Recap

The eighth episode titled “Fire Sale” aired on October 9, 2025 on Paramount+ +. The spark that fans have been waiting for is finally revealed in Episode 8. While avoiding gunfire, lies, and ghosts from their past, Tony and Ziva slowly mended their broken relationship in the previous episodes, exchanging sarcastic banter for furtive glances. But the problems have not ended for them. Right when fans were seeing their beloved pair find their wavelength back, some unexpected event took place.

In episode 7, when the team's information about Jonah and Martine was compromised, group trust began to erode. With a mission full of treachery, a deadly robotic dog and a heart-stopping flashback to Tony and Ziva's ruined wedding preparations, Episode 8 continues exactly where Episode 7 left off.

Also, in episode 7, Tony and Ziva had an emotional confession and intimate reunion where Tony confessed his lingering feelings for Ziva.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 - Jonah’s evil plan is exposed

After a lot of action, Tony, Ziva, Claudette, and Boris finally find Jonah and Martine in Paris. They can find the connection between a high-tech weapons expo and Jonah's evil plan. They try to stop the assassination of Reigning Fire CEO Aaron Graves and also join hands to locate video evidence that includes the involvement of Jonah.

Jonah does not follow through on his initial plan to assassinate Aaron Graves at the Reigning Firearms expo. Instead, they depart from the turmoil of the occasion together, giving away Jonah Markham's true plan - which even Martine was unaware of and which does not involve killing Graves but rather getting close to him.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 - Is Tony able to prove Jonah murdered Henry?

Unfortunately, no. In episode 8, the main point of it all was obtaining the video of Jonah murdering Henry. The horrific incident was recorded by the Reigning Fire drone, which was there when they broke out of the Austrian jail.

With the help of Claudette, Tony gets the video, which proves that Jonah killed Henry and clears the names of Tony and Ziva. But unfortunately, Graves shuts everything down with an electromagnetic pulse as Gunner is causing mayhem. It stops the murderous robot dog from killing additional people, but it also interferes with all electrical devices, including the tablet on which Tony stored the video.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 - Martine finally understands Jonah's true color

This episode was an eye-opener for Martine. She finds out that Jonah has lied to her about killing Graves and, more significantly, about harming Tali. These unforeseen events in episode 8 work as a wake-up call for her. After Jonah takes the 9.4 from her, she also realizes that he is not who she believes him to be, and she cannot trust him.

Martine has been working against Graves for a very long time, so even though her understanding of Jonah's intentions came too late, she is unlikely to give up now. Her retaliation could only be fueled by Jonah's treachery.

Stay tuned for further updates!