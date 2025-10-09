The Moon will align with the Seven Sisters star cluster this week - here’s how to watch the celestial meeting

The planet Earth as seen from the surface of the moon during the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission, December 1972. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Skywatchers are in for a special treat this week as the Moon moves close to the Seven Sisters, also known as the Pleiades star cluster. The event will be visible in the evening sky and can be seen with the naked eye, though binoculars or a small telescope will offer a clearer view.

​A rare and beautiful sight in the night sky

The Moon and the Pleiades will appear close together, forming one of the most eye-catching alignments of October 2025. The Pleiades is a group of young, bright blue stars located in the Taurus constellation, roughly 440 light-years from Earth. Known for its sparkling cluster, it has been observed by skywatchers for thousands of years and appears in many mythologies around the world.

During this alignment, the Moon will appear just a few degrees away from the cluster, giving the illusion that they are side by side. The view will be especially stunning in dark, rural areas away from city lights.

Best time to view the alignment

The optimum moment to observe the Moon and the Seven Sisters will be just after sunset, astronomers say. The two will appear in the eastern horizon and remain in view for most of the night before setting early in the morning.

Witnesses in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will be able to see the event, although it will appear marginally different based on location. In North America, the Moon will be seen just below the Pleiades, while in some portions of Europe and Asia, it will be marginally above the cluster.

How to observe the celestial encounter

No special gear is necessary to view this event. Under a clear night sky, the Pleiades appear as a little group of stars close to the bright star Aldebaran within the Taurus constellation. Using a pair of binoculars, though, will make the group stand out more distinctly, showing individual stars in the group.

The brightness of the Moon may make it more difficult to observe all the members of the group, but as it moves along across the evening sky, the contrast will shift. The object of observation will be just as easily visible and of interest to observe to anyone who appreciates astronomy or even just stargazing.

Scientific and cultural importance

The Pleiades star cluster has been significant throughout cultures. The stars symbolized the seven daughters of Atlas and Pleione in ancient Greek mythology. In Japanese culture, the cluster is referred to as "Subaru," which also named and logoed the automobile brand.

The Pleiades are astronomically one of the nearest and best-studied open clusters, and astronomers can use them to learn about how stars are born and live. When the Moon is close to such clusters, astronomers have a convenient reference point to observe the Moon's orbit and apparent motion across the sky.

What's next for skywatchers

Following this event, the Moon will resume its monthly journey across the zodiac constellations towards its next cycle. Other features of the October 2025 night sky are the Orionid meteor shower and the Full Harvest Supermoon, which will illuminate the sky during the second half of the month.

For the time being, the Moon's encounter with the Seven Sisters is a reminder of the dynamic and stunning possibilities of the night sky. Stargazers are invited to go out, get a clear sight line to the eastern horizon, and experience the peaceful yet dazzling liaison between our nearest celestial neighbor and one of the universe's best-known star clusters.