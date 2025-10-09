Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani shares a steamy secret, Hayley confronts her husband, and Naomi and Jacob face tough questions

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

What to expect from the upcoming October 10, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming October 10, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Dani Dupree will return to Fairmont Crest Estates and end up sharing an intimate moment with her former husband, Bill Hamilton, and kiss him passionately. Bill will also talk to Dani regarding her hasty marriage to Andre Richardson in a drunken ceremony in Las Vegas. However, since Dani had agreed to an unconventional marriage agreement with Andre, she would not pay heed to Bill’s concerns.

On Beyond The Gates, Dani would reach out to her close friend, Pamela Curtis, and open up to her regarding her recent encounter with Bill. She would tell her friend everything regarding the kiss they had shared. Dani will tell Pamela about how she was finding it difficult to commit to Andre, and also about how she feels that she still has romantic feelings for her former husband.

Pamela will potentially help her friend figure out her feelings and sort through her messy emotions. Meanwhile, Hayley Lawson Hamilton will have a difficult conversation with her husband, Bill, and finally open up to him regarding how she has been feeling in their marriage lately. Spoilers reveal that Hayley will open up to Bill about feeling insecure about Dani and Bill’s bond, and she will also ask him to work on their relationship to fix it and make it better.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Eva Thomas will find herself in a dire situation and end up asking for help from her friends, Jan and Mona. However, both Jan and Mona will make it clear to Eva that they do not wish to be associated with Leslie Thomas. Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, who recently found out she is pregnant, will tell her husband Jacob Hamilton that she does not feel ready for a child.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.