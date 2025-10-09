"Is it too masculine?": Love Is Blind star Nick seeks Annie's opinion on his home in the mountains 

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 released three new episodes on October 8, 2025, which took the couples to the next phase of the social experiment.

In this phase, couples returned to Denver and moved in together to see if they could live together. They also met with each other’s families, hoping to seek their approval.

In episode 9, titled Stripping the Veil. Nick introduced his partner, Annie, to a significant part of his life.

He brought her to his home in the mountains and showed her around.

While Annie looked around, Nick asked for her opinions, saying:



“What’s the vibes? Is it too masculine?”



Annie replied that the home was “mountain-y” and good. She added that the house seemed “perfect” for him, to which Nick said that it was perfect for them.

The Love Is Blind star then took her to the “man cave,” the garage, where he kept his car, bike, cross-country skis, bicycles, and more.

He also showed her his Team USA jacket from when he competed in the World Duathlon.



“That was like my, my height, of my athletic career,” Nick added.



Annie was moved to see how much work and effort Nick had put into the place to make it his comfort space.

As a result, she began to question if it would be okay to ask him to relocate after marriage.

Love Is Blind stars Nick and Annie discuss their living situation







While Nick was attached to his home in the mountains, Annie ran her own hair salon in the city, and it would not be possible for her to go back and forth to attend to clients.

As a result, Nick wanted to check if she would be willing to move or if there were other plans she had in mind.

When asked, Annie clarified that although she enjoyed spending time with Nick in new places, his mountain home was “not Denver.”

Nick argued that it was a good spot to “chill” and that it was only an hour away from her place.

Although she loved how happy spending time up in the mountains made him, she stated that she could not leave and relocate “right now.”

Upon hearing that, Nick said:



“I’m not asking you to. I don’t want you to.”



Annie eventually proposed an idea to him, where she suggested that he live with her in her apartment since he worked from home.

To make her plan more appealing, she mentioned that her apartment was in a “great location” and came with an “awesome rooftop pool.”

According to her, it would be a more reasonable play to stay during the summers.



“And then, like, I wanna buy a house. So come live with me in my apartment. In our apartment. In the apartment. For a few months while we kind of, like, figure that out and get everything, like, really straight,” the Love Is Blind star said.



But at the same time, Annie said that she hesitated to push him to make the move because she knew how much time and effort he put into building his home.

Nick seemed to be on board with the plan because his house would always be there.

He said that he was not going to give up on living with Annie, just because he disliked the hustle and bustle of the city.

Ultimately, Nick concluded that the idea was not a “bad thing” and that it would be great to have two places to live.

Stay tuned for more updates.