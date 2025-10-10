"I really want to take control" – Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia reveals why she rejected $12.9M from ex Zach

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia said she turned down an alleged $12.9 million offer from ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan to “sign away my voice,” explaining that the decision was about regaining personal control.

During the October 9 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the 26-year-old BFFs Podcast co-host reflected on her experience following their public breakup.

“I don’t want to give anyone power over me. I really want to take control, and if I make it, it’s because I did it,” LaPaglia said in a confessional.

She explained that joining the show helped her take responsibility for her own path after a difficult year.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Tests' Brianna LaPaglia details decision to reject multimillion-dollar offer after public breakup

Opening up about a difficult year

In the episode, LaPaglia explained that her breakup with Bryan motivated her to join the physically and mentally demanding Fox reality show, stating that she was taking the course because she had a "really tough year."

“I was in a very public relationship. It ended really badly. I don’t really know exactly who I am, and it will teach me a lot about myself,” she added.

She shared that the relationship had affected her sense of identity, explaining that over the past couple of years, she wasn’t allowed to be herself and observed that women often get "steamrolled" and pushed into corners.

She added that she wanted to rebuild the confidence she once had, describing how she used to be very strong.

LaPaglia said the challenges in Special Forces became a way for her to regain control after losing direction in her personal life, emphasizing that if she succeeded, it would be because she did it on her own.

Speaking about her relationship with Zach Bryan

LaPaglia shared that she first met Bryan through Instagram direct messages, explaining that their connection started online “like any regular person nowadays would.”

“It was a very fast-moving relationship where I should have seen a lot of red flags, but I was blinded by a lot of things," she added.

She told her teammates during the episode that her ex-boyfriend, a well-known musician, treated her poorly and became increasingly arrogant after gaining fame on TikTok.

Speaking to the Directing Staff (DS), LaPaglia explained that she had "lost sight" of herself and reached a point where she no longer wanted to continue with the situation.

During the same conversation, LaPaglia revealed that Bryan allegedly offered her $12.9 million at the end of their relationship in exchange for her agreement to "sign away" her voice.

When a member of the DS asked if the purpose was to silence her, she responded that he had attempted to do so.

Choosing to “take control”

Reflecting on her decision to reject the offer, LaPaglia said that it marked a turning point in her life. She explained that people who followed her throughout the relationship saw her become a “shell of a human.”

“I just couldn’t let someone control how I feel and how I act anymore. In me not taking that money, I took control of myself back," she explained.

Following their breakup in October 2024, LaPaglia discussed her experiences further on the BFFs Podcast, explaining that the past year had been the hardest period of her life as she dealt with what she described as “abuse” from her former partner. She also said that she continued to feel fear because of him.

LaPaglia also claimed that Bryan had previously offered her $12 million and a New York apartment to “not talk about the relationship.”

Reps for both LaPaglia and Bryan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Bryan has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Stay tuned for more updates.