Days of Our Lives spoilers: Brady suspects Sophia’s scheme, Sarah turns to Kayla, and Holly makes a big decision

Brady Black confronting Sarah Horton (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 10, 2025, Sophia Choi secrets and lies are starting to come to light as Brady Black, Johnny DiMera, and Chanel DiMera begin to suspect she’s behind the trouble that’s been happening lately.

As the truth starts to come out, Sarah Horton Kiriakis turns to Kayla Johnson to share a worrying secret, while Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark grow concerned about baby Tesoro’s future.

Holly Jonas makes an important decision about leaving Salem, and Chad DiMera finds himself betrayed by someone he knows.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 10, 2025

Brady, Johnny, and Chanel connect the dots about Sophia

After some new discoveries, Brady Black meets with Johnny and Chanel to talk about Sophia’s strange behavior.

Earlier in the week on Days of Our Lives, Johnny and Chanel figured out that Sophia was the one who sent Chanel the anonymous letter and made it look like Holly sent Johnny inappropriate photos.

Now, with Brady involved, the three of them try to understand why Sophia would go so far to cause trouble in their lives.

Brady begins to think that Sophia’s reasons might be more serious than just jealousy or revenge. The DNA test already proved that Tate isn’t Tesoro’s father, but after talking with Johnny and Chanel, Brady starts to wonder if Sophia is also lying about who the baby’s real father is.

This discovery could lead to a huge confrontation in the upcoming episodes.

Sarah opens up to Kayla about a hidden truth

Somewhere else in Salem, Sarah Horton Kiriakis turns to Kayla Johnson for advice, clearly struggling with a secret that’s bothering her.

Many fans think Sarah might tell Kayla the truth about Sophia’s lies regarding the baby’s father, but it’s also possible she wants to talk about her own relationship with Xander.

Kayla, being a trusted friend and doctor, will listen carefully as Sarah decides how much she should share.

Whether Sarah opens up about Sophia’s false story or her complicated marriage, her honesty could lead to changes for several people in Salem.

Javi and Leo worry about Tesoro’s future

As baby Tesoro stays at the center of the latest drama in Salem, Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark become even more protective of him.

They’ve been caring for the baby like he’s their own and now worry about what will happen once the truth about his real parents comes out.

They’re afraid Tesoro might end up in an unsafe home, which could make them think about adopting him themselves.

But with Sophia still plotting, their plans could easily fall apart if she decides to interfere.

Holly plans to leave Salem but will she go?

After a tough few days, Holly Jonas plans to go to Paris to live with her mom, Nicole Walker. She feels ashamed after getting caught in the photo scandal and wants a new start.

Ari Horton struggles to hide Holly’s plan from Tate, who might find out and stop her in time.

Tate still cares about Holly, and his reaction could change both their lives. But Sophia is still stirring up trouble, so Holly’s plan to leave Salem may not go the way she wants.

Chad faces a surprising betrayal

To wrap up the episode, Chad DiMera will face an unexpected betrayal. The details aren’t clear yet, but it might involve someone tricking him out of money or stealing something important, possibly as part of another Salem resident’s plan.

Whether it’s just a misunderstanding or the start of a bigger conflict, it will definitely shake up Chad’s story.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock