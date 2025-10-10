Who was murdered on The Celebrity Traitors? Details explored

The Celebrity Traitors host Claudia Winkleman (Image via Getty)

BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors is in full swing after premiering on October 8, 2025, and following up with a second episode the next day.

With the series in motion, the first celebrity has officially been murdered by the Traitors.

Singer-songwriter and actress Paloma Faith became the first victim of the Traitors, who murdered her in plain sight, ending her time on the show.

In the first episode of the BBC show, it was revealed that the Traitors, Alan Carr, Cat Burns, and Jonathan Ross, had to murder a faithful in plain sight.

To kill their chosen celebrity, they had to touch a “poisonous flower” and then touch their target’s face to execute their plan and succeed.

Her real-life friend and comedian, Alan, carried out the deed after being nominated by his fellow Traitors to perform the murder.

He turned out to be the perfect choice for the task, since he was able to avoid suspicion by using his friendship to his advantage.

While pretending to brush her hair away from her face, he applied the flower’s “poison.”

The murder was not revealed until episode two, where Paloma’s identity as the victim was brought to light.

What did Paloma say about her elimination in The Celebrity Traitors?







In a statement to the BBC, published on October 9, 2025, Paloma looked back on her time in the series, saying it was “quite nerve-racking” because she knew she would be a target due to her “huge personality.”



“I knew that I couldn't fade into the background. I'm the sort of person that lets my feelings about people be known by talking a lot, so it was never an option for me to be able to quietly just simmer under the surface,” she said.



The singer added that she would have preferred being a Traitor, claiming it was a “big fashion mistake” not to see her in a cloak.

When asked about the contestant she would like to see go all the way to the finale, she took Nick Mohammed’s name, saying he was proof one could be “kind, considerate, and clever” to play the game well.

Shortly after the murder, Paloma appeared on the spin-off show The Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked, where she discovered that her friend Alan Carr was the one who had murdered her by stroking her face.

After learning about the identity of the Traitors, especially Jonathan’s, Paloma said:



“What a prick. I’m happy to lose him as a friend.”



She insisted that she had no suspicions about him and added that Jonathan “really studied” the game and was “good at it.”

However, after seeing the two other names on the list, she confessed that they were the ones she believed to be faithful.



“I hope they never call me again! And I mean that. [That’s] bang out of order,” she remarked.



Paloma felt betrayed by Cat in particular, pointing out that she was on the same record label as her. Consequently, she expected some loyalty from her.

In a follow-up interview, the evictee said that had she been the Traitor, she would not have murdered Alan.

As a result, she was disappointed that he chose to betray her.

Regardless of the game, Paloma stated that Alan was an “extremely lovable” person and that she forgave him for the deed.

Thursday night’s segment ended on a cliffhanger, with the contestants participating in their first banishment. Viewers will now have to wait until next week for a new episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.