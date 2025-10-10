The Celebrity Traitors season 1 episode 1 recap: The first round ends without a murder or banishment, leaving an intense cliffhanger for what’s next

The Celebrity Traitors (Image via Instagram/@ukthetraitors)

The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors concluded without a murder or banishment, closing on a suspenseful note for viewers awaiting the next installment.

Nineteen well-known personalities entered Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, marking the launch of the show’s first celebrity edition.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the debut featured the selection of the initial traitors, the season’s first team mission, and several exchanges that established the tone of the competition. Although no eliminations occurred, the episode set the stage for the conflicts and strategies to come.

Episode 1 highlight from The Celebrity Traitors season 1

Celebrities enter the castle and take on their first challenge

The group of 19 celebrity contestants included Kate Garraway, Jonathan Ross, Celia Imrie, Sir Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Tom Daley, Clare Balding, and others. Upon arrival, the contestants were driven to a graveyard where they faced the opening challenge, digging through soil to locate six available shields.

Those who secured shields were granted protection from the first potential murderer. Among the successful participants were Ross, Garraway, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Charlotte Church, and Celia Imrie, who received assistance from Nick Mohammed.

The challenge introduced a cooperative yet cautious dynamic, as alliances began forming early. Mohammed’s decision to help Imrie raised quite a few questions among the others, signaling how even minor acts could attract suspicion within the game’s format.

Alan Carr’s failed attempt to locate a shield also stood out, marking an early moment of frustration during the initial task.

The first traitors are selected

Once the group entered Ardross Castle, Winkleman gathered the contestants to select the initial traitors. Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, and singer Cat Burns were appointed to secretly play the role of deceivers.

Carr, who expressed discomfort with keeping secrets, immediately felt pressure in his new position. During their first meeting in the turret, the trio discussed their approach and responsibilities for the coming rounds.

Throughout the evening, participants maintained a light tone, with several joking about the game’s premise. Stephen Fry humorously referenced the traitors’ secrecy, while Ross made remarks related to the turret meeting.

Despite the levity, the atmosphere shifted as the players began to anticipate the first murder, which typically follows the selection phase. However, the episode concluded before any decisions were executed, leaving the outcome unresolved.

Mission challenges and early tensions

The first mission required the celebrities to transport a large Trojan Horse up a hill and through several gates by solving number-coded puzzles. The challenge involved teamwork, with Clare Balding mistakenly locking in an incorrect code early in the task.

Her error briefly delayed progress and drew reactions from her teammates. Charlotte Church offered her shield in connection to Balding’s mistake, a move that prompted speculation about her motives.

Nick Mohammed played a central role in helping the group complete the challenge, earning acknowledgment from fellow participants. The mission concluded successfully within the time limit, allowing the contestants to add funds to the collective prize pool for their chosen charities.

Episode conclusion and cliffhanger

The episode ended without a roundtable banishment or murder. Winkleman confirmed that the first murder would occur later, and the contestants returned to their quarters under uncertainty. Carr expressed unease about carrying out the traitors’ first decision, noting the difficulty of selecting a target.

As the first episode closed, viewers were left awaiting the results of the initial murder and the reaction it would provoke among the remaining players. With no eliminations yet made, all 19 celebrities continued in the game, and the next episode will determine who becomes the first to fall victim to the traitors’ strategy.

Stay tuned for more updates.