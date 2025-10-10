"Quite nerve wracking" - The Celebrity Traitors' Paloma Faith hits back after being betrayed by close friends on the show

Paloma Faith attends the Pride In London 2025 Parade (Image via Getty)

Paloma Faith addressed her early exit from The Celebrity Traitors after discovering that close friends were responsible for her elimination.

The singer, who was the first contestant to be “murdered” on the BBC One series, described the experience as “quite nerve-racking” due to her visibility in the game.

“I found it quite nerve-wracking because I knew when I went in that I [had] a huge personality and that I'd be very visible,” she said.

Paloma later spoke about the challenges she faced in the castle and her reaction upon learning who had turned against her.

Paloma Faith addresses her shock exit and betrayal on The Celebrity Traitors

Paloma’s early exit from the castle

In the episode, Paloma Faith was the first celebrity to go after the unknown show "murder" mission was announced, which led to the closing of her coffin and her being taken away from the castle.

After the incident, it was reported that Paloma was "raging" when she found out the three friends she had chosen were involved in the elimination of three contestants that she considered friends, a source telling that she "couldn't work out what was going on," and that finding out the details made her feel worse.

It was alleged that the singer felt that Alan Carr, the comedian, one of the Traitors who were responsible for her exit, along with the singer Cat Burns and the presenter Jonathan Ross, had betrayed her.

Paloma had known Alan for years and shared a professional connection with Cat, being on the same record label. She had also appeared on Jonathan’s chat show several times, which added to the surprise of her departure.

Alan Carr’s reaction to betraying his friend

Alan Carr was revealed to have carried out the murder in plain sight during a kitchen conversation with Paloma. He brushed hair from her face while talking, unknowingly enacting the fatal poison pollen plot.

Before her exit, Paloma had expressed her confidence in Alan by saying she "definitely trusted him." Afterward, Alan admitted,

“I feel awful. I didn’t know what else to do! I’ve gone and murdered one of my best friends.”

Alan later described the act as a personal challenge, saying it was a "stretch" for his acting ability and adding that he did not know how Meryl Streep managed similar roles. Despite expressing guilt, his fellow Traitors encouraged him to move on.

Jonathan Ross told him he was not a bad person but a good Traitor, urging him to stop with the "broken heart" talk and start enjoying the game.

Paloma’s response and thoughts after leaving

Following her elimination, Paloma reflected on her experience, describing the process as "up and down." She explained that she was aware her outspoken nature made her a visible target, noting that she knew she couldn't fade into the background and that she tends to express her feelings about people openly.

She also commented on her performance in the game, admitting that her "technique" did not work well for the competition but serves her effectively in real life.

Paloma joked that it was “a big fashion mistake not to see me in the cloak,” referring to the signature outfit worn by Traitors. When asked who she wanted to see win, she said,

“I’d like to see someone kind and strategic win like Nick Mohammed. He’s proof you can be kind, considerate and clever to play the game well – you don’t have to be evil.”

During her exit interview, Paloma said she felt emotional about leaving early, expressing that she initially did not expect to get emotional but felt "really sad" and wished her experience on the show had lasted longer.

Stay tuned for more updates.