Who is The Celebrity Traitors star Tom Daley married to? Details explored

Tom Daley from The Celebrity Traitors (Image via Getty)

Dustin Lance Black is an American filmmaker, screenwriter and producer who is married to Olympic diver Tom Daley, one of the competitors in The Celebrity Traitors.

Their relationship has garnered significant public attention, especially as Daley’s career continues to rise and he participates in high-profile shows like The Celebrity Traitors.

The Celebrity Traitor star Tom Daley’s personal life

In The Celebrity Traitors, various aspects of the contestants’ personal lives come under scrutiny as alliances, secrets, and loyalties shift. Having a high-profile partner like Dustin Lance Black can sometimes become part of the public interest and narrative surrounding a celebrity in such shows.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black first met at a dinner party in Los Angeles in 2013. Afterwards, Daley confessed to an immediate spark. He described it as love striking instantly. Dustin, who is almost 20 years older than Tom, shared in an interview:

"When Tom entered the room, I thought, Oh my God, he is so cute. I was acquainted with him and discovered that he was still more confident in himself in person.”

The difference between the couple is 19 years, and Tom has indicated that the difference does not seem that big over time. Tom has jokingly said that he is the older person in their relationship, who tends to head the home.

In October 2015, word got out that they were getting married. This news came after they spent some time apart, navigating romance with some things kept quiet, and others shared openly.

They got married on May 6, 2017, in the presence of their loved ones at Bovey Castle, located in Devon, England. The party was held in an area where Daley spent his youth.

After their marriage, they had two children by gestation: Robbie in June 2018 and Phoenix in March 2023.

He has come out clearly to talk of how fatherhood and marriage have changed him. He later said in a 2021 interview,

“I was once a diver. When I did something right, that was my personality. At this point, I am a father and husband, which makes the most significant aspects of my life.”

More about Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley

Dustin Lance Black is a Hollywood filmmaker and a winner of an Academy Award in screenwriting, for Milk, and has participated in J. Edgar.

Dustin and Tom's friendship was strengthened when both suffered the loss of people who were close to them at about the same time. Dustin had lost his brother, and Tom had lost his father. Tom, during an interview with The Guardian, said,

“It was the first time I was able to talk of success and loss without complaining. Dustin really understood".

In keeping with his career as an Olympian and reality TV star on The Celebrity Traitors, Tom Daley's biography includes a significant section on his marriage to Dustin Lance Black.

The couple's positive connection and two children make them dependable in both public and private life, and many find inspiration and relatability in their relationship.

Daley, being a young star diver through to a focused family man and a reality TV personality, shows that there is more to this fame and rivalry on things on The Celebrity Traitors, and that behind all this is a life of love and devotion that makes one of the most likable athletes in Britain these days.

