The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Steffy return, Luna’s survival revealed, and Hope encouraged to pursue Liam

Steffy, Luna and Hope of The Bold and the Beautiful

Tables have turned in the current plot of The Bold and the Beautiful as nasty Luna finds herself behind bars. While she will receive her mother as a visitor in the prison, Finn will have the tough job of breaking the Luna news to his newly returned wife. This is likely to leave Steffy rattled. Meanwhile, Hope gets encouragement from her parents to get back with Liam.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Luna’s evil run and its end. While Luna took advantage of the results of the paternity test to rub it in on the Spencers, her luck ran out. Electra called the cops and Baker arrived to take her in. Despite many pleas to Will and his parents, Luna did not get much support. Moreover, Katie floated the idea of taking legal custody of the baby after it is born.

Meanwhile, Sheila’s secrecy over Luna’s survival shook Deacon and drove him to see Taylor for counselling. Sheila caught them hugging as the patient thanked the doctor. However, Sheila relayed veiled threats to Taylor as she warned not to let anyone ruin her marriage. At the same time, Deke played a secret hand to grab the designer’s job at Forrester Creations.

The long-running CBS soap also saw Poppy learning about the survival of her daughter. Moreover, she discovered that Luna is pregnant with the Spencer family’s heir.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The Forrester legatee returns

Steffy Forrester had left town after her ordeal with Luna was over, Liam became cancer-free and Luna was declared dead. Steffy took a brief trip with her children to clear her mind after all the stress. In reality, Steffy actor, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, took maternity leave. However, she recently announced her fifth baby and is back in the soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Steffy will return to LA soon. After the initial euphoria of seeing Kelly and Hayes hugging their father, Steffy will declare happiness at being back. However, Finn will have the tough task of informing his wife about the whole Luna fiasco.

Steffy will likely freak out after learning that Luna is alive. While she may relax a bit knowing that the criminal is behind bars again, she will be worried about the pregnancy scenario. She may consider meeting Bill or Liam later to discuss Luna further.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna lands in unwanted situation

Since her return to health, Luna behaved most selfishly. She believed that giving birth to the Spencer heir would be her ticket to freedom. As such, she engaged in the heinous crime of intoxicating and raping Will to get pregnant. While initially, it seemed that she got her way, her plan later backfired. Electra called the cops and the murderer landed behind bars.

The upcoming episodes will see Steffy learning about her survival and her latest crime. As such, the Forrester Creations CEO may look for ways to make Luna pay. Meanwhile, Luna may have a visitor. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Poppy will see Luna in the holding cell and taunt her about landing a billionaire’s son. She will tease her for playing well.

In response, Luna may claim to love Will sincerely and hopes to raise a family together. However, her mother will shrug off any likelihood of Will finding love with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope is pushed to reunite with Liam

Recently, Liam professed his love for Hope while Beth wished to have her parents together. While disappointed, Carter broke off his engagement with Hope and urged her to go back to her family. At the same time, Carter convinced Ridge to reopen Hope’s fashion line.

Currently, Hope has her fashion back on track and has hired her half-brother, Deke, as her designer. Moreover, Ridge, Brooke and Electra seem to have taken to Deke well. Deacon will likely feel good about Deke designing for Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Deacon will next encourage Hope to reunite with Liam. He may goad her to not let the opportunity go away. He will likely run his opinion through Brooke, who may second his idea and ask Hope to get back with her former spouse and daughter. With Liam planning on placing a ring on her finger, Hope may see marital happiness soon.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Steffy’s shock as she finds out about Luna while the latter faces nasty reactions from her mother.