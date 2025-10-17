Are Ace Frehley and Lara Cove still together? Ex-fiance pays tribute to KISS rocker

Kiss, Ace Frehley performs at Rock im Park Festival, Nuremberg, Germany, May 1997 (Image via Getty)

Lara Coves, KISS rocker Ace Frehley's ex-girlfriend, paid tribute to him following his death. For those unversed, Frehley's family announced the news of his passing in a statement shared with People Magazine on Thursday, October 16. They stated that the guitarist passed away earlier that day in Morristown, N.J.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth."

The statement continued:

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Meanwhile, Lara Coves, a school teacher who reportedly dated Ace for six years beginning in 2018, also paid tribute by sharing clips of his performances on her Instagram Stories. She posted videos of him playing his signature electric guitar.

Frehley announced the news of his separation from Lara during a June 2024 concert.

"I broke up with my ex, Lara. Sorry. She’s gone. I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she’s happy, I’m happy. It was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don’t wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that’s reality."

Meanwhile, Cove also addressed the separation on her Facebook page. She wrote:

"After much thought and heartfelt conversations, Ace and I have decided to part ways. This decision is a step we are taking as we both embark on new paths in our lives. I refuse to say one bad word about him and will not be discussing our breakup further. This statement is the only comment I will make on the matter, out of respect for him and my own integrity."

There have been no reports of Lara and Ace rekindling their relationship since their breakup.

Before dating Coves, Ace was married to Jeanette Trerotol. The couple married in May 1979 in New York City and later welcomed their daughter Monique in 1980. According to Hollywood Life, they were never legally divorced; however, they went their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

Reflecting on his marriage in his 2012 book No Regrets, Ace wrote:

"A fresh start was in order and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife. Jeanette had decided to move on, and was involved in a relationship with a local guy."

More about Ace Frehley's passing

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and… pic.twitter.com/y19anvZXbz — KISS (@kiss) October 17, 2025

TMZ previously reported that Ace Frehley was hospitalized on life support and that the prognosis was "not good." The outlet cited sources familiar with Ace's situation who claimed that he sustained a brain bleed from a fall in his studio a couple of weeks ago, which led to the cancellation of his upcoming tour.

The outlet also learned that KISS's cofounder's situation had not improved, and he had been on a ventilator. His family had been contemplating the decision to end life support.

Meanwhile, after his fall and cancelled show, a statement on September 25 on his Instagram claimed that "he is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time."

"Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4."

Then, on October 6, Ace had to make the "difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates" due to "some ongoing medical issues."

Stay tuned for more updates.