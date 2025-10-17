Keanu Reeves explains how he almost changed his name earlier in his Hollywood career

Keanu Reeves (Image via Getty)

Keanu Reeves revealed on the October 15, 2025 episode of “New Heights” podcast with brothers Jason and Travis Kelce that when he first arrived in Hollywood as a teenager, his manager insisted he change his name, believing “Keanu” was too unusual for the industry.

The 61-year-old has returned to the promotional circuit for his upcoming comedy “Good Fortune.” Directed by Aziz Ansari and co-starring Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer, the film features Reeves as a guardian angel who loses his wings while attempting to teach a human that money can’t buy happiness. The movie hits theaters on October 17, 2025, distributed by Lionsgate.

The never-aging star has earned acclaim for his roles in blockbuster film franchises like The Matrix and John Wick. Known for his stoic charisma and action-hero persona, Reeves has also starred in classics such as Speed, Point Break, and Constantine. Beyond his film career, he is celebrated for his humble personality, philanthropy, and kindness toward fans and crew members, which have helped solidify his status as one of the most beloved actors in the industry.

Keanu Reeves' experience with being told to change his name

Yeah, I’m thinking we’re back



NEW EPISODE TOMORROW WITH KEANU REEVES!!! pic.twitter.com/wjqpbb7IP1 — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 15, 2025

Keanu Reeves revealed on the “New Heights” podcast that his manager once urged him to change his name when he first entered Hollywood, leading him into an identity crisis.

“I got paid when I was like 16, so I was a professional actor around 16, 17 (years old),” recalled Reeves. “I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles…. At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles. Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ So that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood (moment). I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?’”

Trying to fit in, Reeves experimented with several stage names, including “Chuck Spadina,” “Templeton,” and “KC Reeves,” inspired by his middle name Charles and the street he grew up on. He was even credited as “KC Reeves” in a 1986 made-for-TV Disney movie.

However, he soon realized he couldn’t respond to the name and decided to keep his real one, a choice that ultimately defined his career. Back in 2017, Reeves told Jimmy Fallon that one of his potential performer names was “Templeton Paige Taylor.”

Recent similar revelation of another Hollywood A-lister

Name changes are a long-standing tradition in Hollywood. Leonardo DiCaprio shared during his appearance on the “New Heights” podcast in September 2026 that early in his career, a former agent advised him to drop “DiCaprio” from his name, claiming it sounded “too ethnic.”

“I finally got an agent. They said, ‘Your name is too ethnic,’” DiCaprio shared. “I go, ‘What do you mean? It’s Leonardo DiCaprio?’ They go, ‘No, too ethnic. They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams.’ I said, ‘What is Lenny?’ I was 12, 13. I said, ‘What is Lenny Williams? We took your middle name and we made it. Now you’re Lenny.’”

Luckily, that did not come to be, and DiCaprio continues to have one of the most celebrated careers in contemporary Hollywood to date.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and TV shows.

