Who are Jasmine Tooke’s parents? All about the model’s family as she walks Victoria’s Secret runway nine months pregnant

Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Jasmine Tookes opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, October 15, confidently displaying her baby bump on the runway. She is nine months pregnant.

Tookes walked the runway with a big smile, wearing a gold netted one-piece adorned with small teardrop-shaped gems and glowing light-bulb angel wings.

Jasmine Tookes for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret runway show 😍 pic.twitter.com/BZf4RLyHlT — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 15, 2025

She is expecting her second child with husband Juan David Borrero. Tookes announced the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram on July 9.

"Another little soul to love🤎 @juandavidborrero" she captioned the post.

The couple welcomed their firstborn daughter, Mia Victoria, in February 2023.

"Mia Victoria 🤎 2•23•23" Jasmine wrote on Instagram.

Jasmine was born on February 1, 1991, to Sean Tookes and Cary Robinson. Cary is a celebrity stylist, and Jasmine was scouted while working for her mother when a showroom assistant introduced them to IMG, per Vogue.

"My mom, growing up, was always doing celebrity styling. She would do red carpet events, movies, TV shows, photo-shoots and I would always go as her little assistant on the job. I thought it was always so fun to be there, to see the sets and everything. One day, we were pulling clothes and one of the ladies that worked at the showroom pulled [Robinson] aside and was like, 'Oh my gosh, you should go meet IMG. I have a friend who’s an agent there,'" Jasmine told Vogue.

However, Jasmine appears to be estranged from her father. In an interview with Daily Mail, her paternal grandfather, Luther, said, "When her mom and dad split up, it meant our side of the family was basically forgotten, as Jasmine was so far away from us all."

According to Luther, Jasmine's parents met while her father, Sean, was stationed in Germany serving in the military, and her mother, Cary, was working as a teacher.

"It's going great": Jasmine Tooke on her pregnancy.

Speaking with People Magazine about her pregnancy, Jasmine Tookes shared that although it's been a "little bit harder just because I do have a toddler," she's trying to balance both.

"It's going great. It's really exciting. I think this second time around is a little bit harder just because I do have a toddler. She's 2 1/2 , [and] is just also needing a ton of attention and love, so trying to balance both as well as a brand and doing beautiful collaborations like this, it has its moments. But, I've been trying to relax when I can, and I'm just so excited. I have a couple more months to go, and the new baby boy will be here soon," she said.

She added that her first trimester was "harder" and questioned whether it was because "there is another baby running around or if the boy's just really taking it out on me." Tookes also mentioned speaking with her friends who have sons, many of whom claimed that "their first trimester was really hard, so I don't know."

However, she added that her second pregnancy has been "so much easier in terms of thinking about everything because I know what to expect, where with my first, it was all so new to me."

"There's just so many things that are unknown. So I think this time, I feel a little bit more comfort in knowing what's coming and what to expect." "So with planning, it's honestly been really, really chill. So I think just mentally, I've been way more laid-back and way more chill," she added.

Jasmine Tookes and David Borrero got married on September 4, 2021.