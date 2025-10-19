Did Sig Hansen's wife die? Viral death claim surrounding Deadliest Catch star debunked

The rumors about the death of Sig Hansen's wife are untrue (Image via Vallery Jean/Getty Images)

The unfounded claims about Sig Hansen’s wife, June, are floating around on Facebook. Multiple recently emerged posts on the platform asserted that the Deadliest Catch star’s spouse died on October 17 following a battle with cancer.

The rumor seemingly originated from a fan page, Deadliest Catch Shows News, which shared an edited picture of June Hansen. The original poster wrote about an unverified announcement from Sig:

“Today’s Very Sad News!!!! ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen just announced that his wife June Hansen passed away at 11:05 AM on October 17, 2025 after a battle with cancer. Please send prayers and support to the Hansen family.”

The page also shared a link to an untrustworthy blog that corroborated the unconfirmed news about June. A similar post with Sig’s AI-generated picture appeared in the Deadliest Catch Fans Facebook group. Later, many others propagated the rumors about June’s death.

The claim that Sig Hansen’s wife died lacks credible evidence, as neither the TV personality nor any outlet reported the same. Most of the posts are using AI-generated or edited pictures of Sig and June, with clickbait titles.

Sig Hansen’s wife, June, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, but eventually recovered

According to TV Insider, June Hansen has battled cancer in the past. The TV personality announced his wife’s diagnosis during Deadliest Catch Season 15. Sig shared:

“It sounds like my wife has a form of cancer. We do know that this area on her neck is cancer, we just don’t know if there’s more.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Parade, Hansen was asked about June’s health. Sig revealed that his wife is “solvent.” He added that June “did have potential cancer,” but they got through that. Hansen said:

“She's very cautious of her health and she’s working out every day. We have a swimming pool at home. So when we’re home, she’s swimming.”

Sig Hansen also remarked that although he tries to keep up with her during swimming, she beats him every time. Earlier during the interview, The Celebrity Apprentice Season 14 contestant reflected upon his health status. Sig had suffered a heart attack in 2016 and suffered another two years later due to an allergic reaction.

The reality TV star asserted that the doctors told him that his heart is 20% stronger, and noted that “that’s good to hear.” Sig Hansen shared that he quit smoking, but has gone “back to it and on and off,” describing the cigarettes as “very addictive.”