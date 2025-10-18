What were the charges against Playboi Carti? Details explored as rapper reportedly arrested

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Playboi Carti is seen, outside Off-White, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring-Summer 2019, on June 20, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Playboi Carti finally rolled out his Antagonist tour in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 3, marking the comeback of the rapper and his Opium crew to the stage. What started as an opening quickly soured. Reportedly, moments before he was set to perform, Carti was either stopped by police or at least issued a citation. According to the buzz, the police action allegedly stems from an assault accusation. The story has ignited a wave of speculation among fans and concertgoers online.

Details remain unclear in Playboi Carti's reported Utah altercation

The story, about Playboi Carti's supposed showdown in Utah, is still shrouded in uncertainty as different outlets are feeding back snippets. CBS2 KUTV cites a charging sheet dated Oct. 9 that mentions an assault charge and the Atlanta rapper's arrest after an incident on Oct. 2.

Yet even that filing is vague, court records don't spell out exactly what went down. Meanwhile, KSL says it has obtained a police report that sketches the confrontation that day, indicating that deputies from the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of two men brawling near a pair of SUVs.

The purported victim, named as Carti's limousine driver, purportedly told authorities he was transporting the rapper and his entourage from Park City to Utah County for a rehearsal when a dispute flared between Carti and his associate.

Playboi Carti reportedly cited for assault after dispute with driver and girlfriend

According to recently released police records, Playboi Carti is under investigation after a hot-tempered altercation between his driver and girlfriend. The case allegedly occurred when the driver, who felt uncomfortable with an escalating quarrel between the two, attempted to calm them down by placing them in separate cars.

The driver told KSL:

"I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right hand side, and this (expletive) hits me in the face; punches me in the (expletive) face..."

But the situation reportedly had gotten out of hand when the car was stopped - the driver stated he had been hit in the exchange. Carti and his alleged girlfriend, Gio, and a security guard were later interviewed by law enforcement, and each gave varying stories, according to hnhh. The alleged police report reads (via hnhh):

"(The driver) stated the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable. [He] wanted to de-escalate and separate them... The client had two SUVs for service, and the security guard was in the other one. (The driver) stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them (in) different cars..."

The report continued:

"On the left lower jaw of (the driver) you could see redness consistent with physical contact. There was also a line on his jaw with a space. It appeared to be consistent with the space on a fist or open hand that is between knuckles. (The driver) was still shook up but after photos and statement, he was free to leave the area and wanted to do so... "

Eventually, Carti was alleged to have been cited for assault after he reported having hit the driver, but police reportedly said that he behaved well during the entire process. No official words have been issued by any side as yet, and fans are awaiting a clarification of the actual event. The report states:

"Although he asked if there was a way to take care of it now, I informed him no, it will need to go through the court process . [Carti] was compliant with law enforcement but mad that [the limo driver] was doing this based on his status. [Carti] complied with photos of his hands but would not allow any photo of his face to identify the hands."

