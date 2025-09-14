“One of the best leaks”: Netizens react to Playboi Carti performing unreleased track ‘Killers’ at his birthday party

Playboi Carti Performs Unreleased Song ‘Killers’ at Birthday Celebration (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Playboi Carti surprised fans by performing an unreleased track titled “Wicked / Killers” during his 29th birthday party in Brooklyn. The party named "BABY BOI 29" happened on September 13 at 99 Scott Studio, a place with indoor and outdoor spaces where people partied from late at night until early morning.

The show grabbed attention on the internet, with videos spreading across fan pages and music sites. People's reactions showed how excited they were about the new track, as fans have been waiting for Carti's next project, BABY BOI.

Playboi Carti played "Wicked / K*llers" at his birthday party tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/0d4MnqKBRv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 14, 2025

Fans react to Playboi Carti’s birthday performance of unreleased track

Fans flooded social media with reactions after Playboi Carti performed “Wicked / Killers”* at his birthday event.

"he shoulda dropped this on music," an X user wrote.

"he knows exactly what we been starving for," another reacted.

Many responses revolved around the long wait for tracks like “Wicked / Killers”*, with users pointing out how the artist often acknowledges leaks but delays official releases.

"I never seen a artist acknowledge his leaks then never drop them they had Molly playing a song from the die lit era," one wrote.

"shouldve put it on music," another said.

"bro was off that bean lmao so fire tho top 5 snippet," a person wrote.

"He better drop it on Babyboi," another reacted.

Fans await ‘BABY BOI’ as Carti gears up for tour

Since March, Carti has been dropping hints about the album through short clips, public appearances, and posts on social media. Although not much is known, many believe it'll go hand-in-hand with his latest release, MUSIC, and its expanded version.

Industry insiders have hinted that the album is complete. Back in August, DJ Swamp Izzo told a fan it was ready. Carti's girlfriend, Giovanna "Gio" Ramos, also said the work was finished. Even with these updates, Carti is known for pushing back release dates. This leaves fans unsure when to expect anything official.

The Brooklyn celebration fueled renewed speculation, with some believing the event doubled as a preview of what could be included in BABY BOI. Rumors had already suggested the possibility of a release aligned with the artist’s birthday, though no confirmation has been made.

The anticipation for new music arrives as Carti prepares to launch his upcoming Antagonist Tour. Beginning October 3, the tour will support MUSIC and feature 28 dates across multiple cities.

It also marks the first time Carti will headline alongside all signees from his Opium collective, including Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely. This run will be his first major headlining tour since 2021, adding to the growing momentum around his unreleased material.

For now, fans await official word on BABY BOI, while the performance of “Wicked / Killers” provides a glimpse of what might be next in Carti’s catalog.