What happened to Quason Williams? GoFundMe raises over $27,000 as Citadel community mourns former star player’s passing

Quayson “Quay” Williams posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@quay2_)

The Citadel community is grieving the death of former basketball star Quayson “Quay” Williams, who died on November 4, 2025, after fighting cancer. Williams was an all-round person, admired for his leadership, athleticism, and contagious positive spirit, and highly regarded on and off the court.

Williams, who was originally from Trenton, New Jersey and graduated from Eastern Guilford High School in North Carolina, came to The Citadel Bulldogs in 2015, and quickly grew into a key member of the basketball program.

In the aftermath of his death, dozens of teammates, friends and former players have come forward with tributes, describing him as a mentor, a motivator and a role model who taught them perseverance and compassion.

In an effort to help his family cope in the meantime, basketball fans around the world opened up a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $27,000 as of November 7. The fund raiser is the brainchild of David Newton and is to raise money towards paying for medical bills and contributing to funeral arrangements.

"Coach Q battled cancer last spring and thought he had beat it, but unfortunately he was not able to overcome it. It would mean the world to Q to help support his family when they need it most. All donations are appreciated. Coach Q gave so much to young players and their families, so let's pay it forward. We are all praying for Q and his family," the campaign read.

Another earlier version of the campaign had been launched to help Williams with costs of treatment, including money at the disposal for what could be supplement treatment and care packages to keep his spirits high over his fight. His bravery during his illness became an inspiration to many who knew him.

A look into Quayson Williams's career as Former Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom pays tribute

During his four-year college career, he played in more than 100 games and established himself as a dependable scorer and team leader. Williams made a whopping 176 career three-pointers, ranking ninth in program history, and scored 851 career points, and is ranked 51st overall on The Citadel’s all-time scoring list.

Duggar Baucom, the former head coach at the Citadel and Williams' coach from 2015-2019, reflected fondly on Williams, calling him "a joy to coach." Baucom shared one of Williams' most memorable moments, which was the game-winning layup against VMI that resulted in the crowd pouring onto the court.

"One of my favorite memories of Quay was his game-winning layup against VMI at home, when he went the length of the court and finished at the buzzer. The crowd stormed the floor that night, and it was a moment none of us will ever forget," he said.

Quite simply, this is how I'll remember former @CitadelHoops standout Quayson Williams. 2019. The final second, coast to coast drive, laying it in AT the buzzer to beat archrival VMI. In front of the corps of cadets. Mobbed by them. And the softspoken, grateful interview after.… pic.twitter.com/kNG7QeKCcK — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 8, 2025

Quayson Williams graduated from The Citadel in 2019 with a degree in sport management. After college, he kept living his dream of basketball by serving as a mentor for young athletes and youth coach in New Jersey.

Commonly known as Coach Q, he made an integral impact in the local basketball community by coaching hundreds of children to develop their skills and confidence, both on and off the court.

The Citadel Athletics Department honored him in an official communication, saying, “Williams was a joy to coach, and was the consummate representative of our program.” Basketball fans believe that Quayson Williams' influence remains strong with his former teammates, students he taught and mentored, and their families.